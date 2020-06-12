/
2 bedroom apartments
110 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Tustin, CA
18071 Beneta Way
18071 Beneta Way, North Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Presenting a Wonderful Opportunity to save $$ during these tough times. There are 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with large living room and kitchen with full size stove/oven, approximately 1200 sq ft. of living space.
Cabrillo Park
27 Units Available
Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
989 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars, and private balconies or patios. Tenants can make use of the pool, fitness center, and BBQ area. Close to Interstate 5 and Route 55.
Tustin Avenue
5 Units Available
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
739 sqft
Located near Orange County Global Medical Center and the Santa Ana Freeway. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings. Amenities include washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Cats allowed with deposit.
42 Units Available
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
994 sqft
Beautifully landscaped grounds surround these recently renovated apartments. Fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Swimming pool, courtyard, BBQ area, game room, tennis court and gym. Dogs and cats allowed.
Sherman Oaks
5 Units Available
Latitude Apartments
2243 E Santa Clara Ave, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1050 sqft
Optimal surroundings, convenient location and a pet-friendly community awaits you! We will meet your every need with our recently remodeled interiors and a professional onsite staff.
3 Units Available
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
885 sqft
Palm Gardens Apartment Homes is a 92-unit multifamily community located in Tustin, California. Their apartments in beautiful Tustin, California are spacious, well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes.
1 Unit Available
123-C S. Cross Creek Road
123 S Cross Creek Rd, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Charming 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment in Orange! Available 6/12! - This charming two bedroom home offers an open living floor plan and private balcony. Located on the first floor. It includes two single car garages and washer dryer hookups.
1 Unit Available
1220 Bryan Ave.
1220 Bryan Avenue, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
885 sqft
Palm Gardens Apartment Homes is a 92-unit multifamily community located in Tustin, California. Their apartments in beautiful Tustin, California are spacious, well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes.
1 Unit Available
282 Prospect Park
282 Prospect Park, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1184 sqft
This well maintained home has two bedrooms / one and half bathrooms. This home features a large master suite with garage access and a private side door entry. Newer vinyl windows throughout. Kitchen has built-in microwave and a gas range.
1 Unit Available
2320 Dunes
2320 Dunes, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1402 sqft
Located in the Desirable Ventana gated community right by the Golf course off of Tustin Ranch Rd.
1 Unit Available
291 Prospect Park
291 Prospect Park, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,494
1335 sqft
Gorgeous Unit located in a Prime Tustin location. Unit has been remodeled with new hardwood floors, new updated bathrooms, new updated kitchen. Entirely repainted with a wonderfully airy and breezy layout.
1 Unit Available
8514 E Baker Hill Road
8514 East Baker Hill Road, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
882 sqft
Exquisite 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in Orange with a premium view. Condo is a corner unit with no one on above or no one below in the highly desirable Canyon Hills complex. This top floor condo provides plenty of privacy.
1 Unit Available
147 N Mine Canyon Road
147 North Mine Canyon Road, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
875 sqft
Exquisite 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in Orange , CA. Condo is a corner unit with no one on above or no one below in the highly desirable Canyon Hills complex. This top floor condo provides plenty of privacy.
1 Unit Available
201 Gallery Way
201 Gallery Way, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
910 sqft
Bright and beautiful corner unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bath, a garage and carport in the wonderful Shadow Canyon community. Located in Tustin Ranch, CA near the Tustin Market Place and 5 freeway.
1 Unit Available
5722 E Stillwater Avenue
5722 East Stillwater Avenue, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1013 sqft
video walkthrough tour: https://youtu.be/Z5svP4dLdxM Located in the Foothills of Orange, this stylish SINGLE LEVEL, on the GROUND FLOOR with NO STEPS is well-maintained, clean, & move-in ready.
1 Unit Available
13668 Estero
13668 Estero Circle, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1167 sqft
**Totally Remodeled Townhome Style**New Window, New Kitchen with New Cabinet, New Granite countertop, New Appliances(Dishwasher & Oven) and New Floors(Tile and Laminate ) thru-out*****Private Own Big Back Yard for BBQ****1 Car port and 1
Irvine Business Complex
9 Units Available
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,266
1311 sqft
Located on Alton Parkway, this development offers a series of amenities, including granite countertops, oversized windows, accent wall paint and roman bathtubs. Many apartments also include wood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Irvine Business Complex
55 Units Available
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,549
1201 sqft
Perfect location situated conveniently near the 405 and Pacific Ocean as well as shopping and dining at The District, South Coast Plaza, and Fashion Island. Modern apartment interiors with patio/balcony. On-site gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Platinum Triangle
37 Units Available
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1083 sqft
This modern community is in the heart of the city close to entertainment and restaurants. On-site amenities include concierge services, a fitness center, a rooftop deck, and a spa. Apartments offer quartz countertops.
Platinum Triangle
14 Units Available
1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1290 sqft
Lofty ceilings, exquisite bathtubs and built-in fireplaces make this Orange County apartment complex one of the most desirable around. Close to the Honda Center and I-5, onsite benefits include pool table, internet access and clubhouse.
Irvine Business Complex
16 Units Available
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1057 sqft
Close to I-405, John Wayne Airport, shopping and entertainment. This fun and pet-friendly complex offers a clubhouse, playground, 24-hour gym and two pools. Choose from studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless steel appliances.
Irvine Business Complex
4 Units Available
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1067 sqft
Furnished residences adjacent to the Irvine Business District. I-405 and the John Wayne Airport nearby. Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and garbage disposals. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
12 Units Available
Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1064 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with modern kitchens, central air-conditioning, and private patios. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym, sparkling pools, and dry sauna. Disneyland and Angles Stadium are a short drive away.
Irvine Business Complex
26 Units Available
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1115 sqft
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Residents can take advantage of a 24-hour gym, game room, guest parking, pool, and yoga. Great location off of I-405 and I-5.
