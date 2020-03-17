All apartments in North Tustin
Last updated March 17 2020 at 8:35 AM

13661 Belle Rive

13661 Belle Rive · No Longer Available
Location

13661 Belle Rive, North Tustin, CA 92705

Amenities

pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Rare opportunity for a North Tustin lease in the beautiful community of Belle Rive. Great quiet location near the rear of the tract! Enjoy this stunning executive home with a rare downstairs bedroom. This home offers plenty of space with soaring ceilings in the entry and living room, formal dining, large kitchen with eat in dining area open to the family room. The entertainers backyard features a pebble tech pool and spa, bbq area and plenty of room for outdoor entertaining. Upstairs you will find your spacious master suite and two other bedrooms. Walking distance to both Foothill High School and Hewes Middle School, this gem is also zoned for award winning Arroyo Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13661 Belle Rive have any available units?
13661 Belle Rive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Tustin, CA.
What amenities does 13661 Belle Rive have?
Some of 13661 Belle Rive's amenities include pool, ceiling fan, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13661 Belle Rive currently offering any rent specials?
13661 Belle Rive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13661 Belle Rive pet-friendly?
No, 13661 Belle Rive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Tustin.
Does 13661 Belle Rive offer parking?
No, 13661 Belle Rive does not offer parking.
Does 13661 Belle Rive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13661 Belle Rive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13661 Belle Rive have a pool?
Yes, 13661 Belle Rive has a pool.
Does 13661 Belle Rive have accessible units?
No, 13661 Belle Rive does not have accessible units.
Does 13661 Belle Rive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13661 Belle Rive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13661 Belle Rive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13661 Belle Rive does not have units with air conditioning.
