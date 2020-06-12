All apartments in North Tustin
11242 Skyline Drive

11242 Skyline Drive · (949) 266-4068
Location

11242 Skyline Drive, North Tustin, CA 92705

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

7 Bed · 7 Bath · 8100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Hills of North Tustin, Lemon Heights View Gated Estate overlooks splendid Peter’s Canyon with Pool, Spa, lighted Tennis Court, Sauna/Steam room, and much more! Approx. 8100 sq ft. house comes with 7 bedrooms 6.5 bathrooms including a maid's quarters! Experience fantastic sunrises and the warm light of the sunset on the hills above Peter's Canyon. This two-story sweet home features 3 family rooms, a formal dining room, executive office, and an updated kitchen with a Sub-Zero refrigerator, stainless steel appliances, new electric stove with in house rising vent, and custom cabinetry that opens up to the patio and pool for lavish seamless entertaining. Huge Family room with wet bar for entertaining also opens up to pool and BBQ area! Luxurious master bedroom suite with retreat room equips enormous bathroom with tub, sauna/steam room, and huge walk-in closet. Executive office provides plenty of space to work or exercise or relax! A lighted tennis court and Gazebo complete with bathroom and shower is located below the pool along with viewing deck. Continuing on past the court, you’ll find a lovely orchard of fruit trees. Lots of major renovations was done recently, including partial roofing, interior painting, flooring, and landscaping. Included solar systems will save your electricity bills greatly. Attending distinguished schools: Arroyo Elementary, Hewes Middle, and Foothill High. This Lemon Heights estate is a fabulous setting for Luxury Living. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

