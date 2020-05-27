1021 Regis Way

Amenities

Welcome to the Colony! A Highly Coveted Completely Remodeled single story home awaits you in one of the Most Desirable Communities in Tustin. Over 1,530 Sq.Ft. featuring 2 Spacious bedrooms, 2 fully remodeled Bathrooms, High Ceiling Formal Living Room and a Charming Dining Room. Lots of Natural Light. Remodeled Gourmet Kitchen Boasts White Cabinets, Extensive Quartz Counter Tops and Backsplash with New Oven and Microwave. Nook area Next to Kitchen with plantation shutters. Beautiful laminated wood floors throughout. LED Recessed Lighting in every room. Entertainers Backyard with fruit trees and two decks. Oversized 2 Car Garage with Lots of Storage Space. Award Winning Tustin School district, Walking distance to Fairmont Private school, and close proximity to Tustin Market Place, Tustin Ranch Golf Club and Well Known Tustin Sports Park.. HOA amenities include: Resort Style Pool, Spa and a Tennis court. Easy access to the 5, 55 and 22 Freeway. A MUST SEE!!!--