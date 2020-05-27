All apartments in North Tustin
Find more places like 1021 Regis Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Tustin, CA
/
1021 Regis Way
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:36 AM

1021 Regis Way

1021 Regis Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1021 Regis Way, North Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to the Colony! A Highly Coveted Completely Remodeled single story home awaits you in one of the Most Desirable Communities in Tustin. Over 1,530 Sq.Ft. featuring 2 Spacious bedrooms, 2 fully remodeled Bathrooms, High Ceiling Formal Living Room and a Charming Dining Room. Lots of Natural Light. Remodeled Gourmet Kitchen Boasts White Cabinets, Extensive Quartz Counter Tops and Backsplash with New Oven and Microwave. Nook area Next to Kitchen with plantation shutters. Beautiful laminated wood floors throughout. LED Recessed Lighting in every room. Entertainers Backyard with fruit trees and two decks. Oversized 2 Car Garage with Lots of Storage Space. Award Winning Tustin School district, Walking distance to Fairmont Private school, and close proximity to Tustin Market Place, Tustin Ranch Golf Club and Well Known Tustin Sports Park.. HOA amenities include: Resort Style Pool, Spa and a Tennis court. Easy access to the 5, 55 and 22 Freeway. A MUST SEE!!!--

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Regis Way have any available units?
1021 Regis Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Tustin, CA.
What amenities does 1021 Regis Way have?
Some of 1021 Regis Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Regis Way currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Regis Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Regis Way pet-friendly?
No, 1021 Regis Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Tustin.
Does 1021 Regis Way offer parking?
Yes, 1021 Regis Way offers parking.
Does 1021 Regis Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 Regis Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Regis Way have a pool?
Yes, 1021 Regis Way has a pool.
Does 1021 Regis Way have accessible units?
No, 1021 Regis Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Regis Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1021 Regis Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1021 Regis Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1021 Regis Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

North Tustin 2 BedroomsNorth Tustin 3 Bedrooms
North Tustin Apartments with BalconyNorth Tustin Apartments with Parking
North Tustin Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CACompton, CA
Temple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CAWest Carson, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles