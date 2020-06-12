/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:30 PM
113 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in National City, CA
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
National City
2 Units Available
Bella Vita Apartment Homes
1447 Sheryl Ln, National City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1191 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-805. Units feature a washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and offers an online portal, pool, and trash valet.
Results within 1 mile of National City
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
6225 Viewpoint Dr.
6225 Viewpoint Drive, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1704 sqft
3Bed/2Bathroom Single Story Home in Paradise Hills - Single story home in San Diego, located within miles from local schools, restaurants and freeway access. This home has wood laminate and tile flooring.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
229 50th Street
229 50th Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
774 sqft
This condo is conveniently located near shops, restaurants, parks, schools, and easy access to freeways (805, 94, 54, 5, 15). To reach the unit, you have to go up three flights of stairs up, please make sure this is ok.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
227 50Th St
227 50th Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
792 sqft
Remodeled 3-bedroom 2-bath condo with a tandem private garage. Probably one of the best located units on the third story with no one above.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
La Presa
1 Unit Available
3869 Grandview Place
3869 Grandview Place, Bonita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1554 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath. Nearly 1600 sq ft home on beautiful canyon. Just remodeled with brand new kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Master bath is currently getting remodeled. New hardwood like floor, new carpet, new paint.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
8 Green Turtle
8 Green Turtle Road, Coronado, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8 Green Turtle in Coronado. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
309 S Willie James Jones Ave
309 South Willie James Jones Avenue, San Diego, CA
Lincoln Park 4bd/2bth House, Extra Lg yard, All New. Ready to Move In by May 5th - Centrally Located Single Home with new kitchen, appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
3830 Grandview Pl
3830 Grandview Place, Bonita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1550 sqft
Grandview - Property Id: 247473 This property is currently being shown. Please text 760-805-6709 for a private social distancing appointment. Beautiful Bonita Mesa home sits on a hill off of a quiet dead end street.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
82 ANTIGUA COURT
82 Antigua Court, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1729 sqft
Exclusive Luxury Beach House rental in Coronado Cays. Tranquil,serene & comfortable. Waterfront condo with expansive west-facing deck. Fully & luxuriously furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath + all amenities.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
67 Tunapuna Lane
67 Tunapuna Lane, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1969 sqft
VACATION RENTAL-Escape the crowds of the Village and come relax at this beautiful Coronado Cays home right on the water. Go kayaking or paddle boarding right from your backyard. This home has 3 bedrooms, one downstairs and 3 full bathrooms.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
53 Catspaw Cape
53 Catspaw Cape, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2050 sqft
Beautifully furnished, water front, 3bd/3ba with sliding glass doors that open up completely allowing for a true in door/ out door living experience and enjoyment of the water view. Beds: one sleeper sofa, two queen beds and king bed in master.
1 of 10
Last updated June 30 at 08:44am
Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
5525 Roanoke Street
5525 Roanoke Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1062 sqft
Beautifully remodeled single family home with entertainer's outdoor deck and large yard space. This property boasts a tastefully reimagined kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large island, built in range & designer fixtures.
Results within 5 miles of National City
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Otay Ranch Village
22 Units Available
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,673
1340 sqft
Fantastic community near Heritage Park. Active on-site amenities including g a pool, fitness center, billiards room and grilling area. Updated amenities in unit including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Rancho - Del Rey
15 Units Available
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1300 sqft
Located just minutes from the freeway, area parks and entertainment. On-site amenities include a fitness center, two large pools, a grilling area and three playgrounds. Luxury interiors with washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:48pm
Otay Ranch Village
20 Units Available
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,616
1161 sqft
Located in the Otay Ranch area right off La Media Road, this community is just minutes from the beach. Amenities in this pet-friendly community include a sauna, gym, and hot tub. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Otay Ranch Village
6 Units Available
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,238
1895 sqft
Welcome to Salerno, a luxury community offering expansive three and four bedroom townhomes with attached two-car garages in Chula Vista, CA.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Ocean Crest
33 Units Available
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1295 sqft
Stunning community in the heart of San Diego, minutes from I-805. On-site pool, playground, business center and dog park. Updated interiors with a fireplace, extra storage, and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:29pm
East Village
289 Units Available
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,905
1710 sqft
Situated in the vibrant, diverse, urban East Village neighborhood of Downtown San Diego, Pinnacle on the Park boasts close proximity to the beautiful Marina Embarcadero and 5 star dining restaurants Grab a celebratory beverage at Amplified Ales
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Harborview
10 Units Available
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,135
1567 sqft
Luxury community with complimentary WiFi, charging stations, coffee bar and fob entry access. Apartments are spacious and feature high-end fixtures. Located just two blocks from the waterfront park.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
Sunbowl
18 Units Available
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,609
1327 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly, with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pools, playground, game room, gym, bbq/grill. Walk to shopping, dining, Sharp Hospital. Access to I-805, public transit, Otay Ranch Mall.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Talmadge
2 Units Available
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1105 sqft
Mission Pacific is in the vibrant and hip Kensington/Talmadge district and offers beautiful, bright floor plans for ideal San Diego living. Enjoy being just a few minutes from San Diego State University, Mission Valley, and the Gaslamp district.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:53pm
Castle Park
3 Units Available
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1229 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Sereno Apartments in Chula Vista, California!\n\nNestled in the heart of Chula Vista, Sereno Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated May 8 at 12:26am
$
East Village
20 Units Available
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,285
1237 sqft
In light of COVID-19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
East Village
333 Units Available
The Merian
601 11th Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,035
1341 sqft
COMING TO SAN DIEGO | SUMMER 2020 A sophisticated new apartment collection has emerged in the center of San Diego’s East Village neighborhood.
Similar Pages
National City 1 BedroomsNational City 2 BedroomsNational City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNational City 3 Bedrooms
National City Apartments with BalconyNational City Apartments with GarageNational City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNational City Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAEncinitas, CA
Poway, CASantee, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA