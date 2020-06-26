3306 Stockman St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Great 4-Bedroom Home near Shopping - 3 bedroom 1 bath PLUS another room. ~1500sf. Garage was converted to 4th bedroom. Completely remodeled. Close to Plaza Bonita on Stockman (practically Bonita) Nice backyard. House has large fruit trees.



Non-smoking. Rental background check. Must have good credit. $2400 deposit.



Newer Kitchen Cabinets. Newer Marble Floor and Newer Carpeting. Newer Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Window Blinds, Water Heater and Wall Heater -- which will save on utility bills! Washer/Dryer hookups available. Screened in back patio area. This is a very central neighborhood close to everything - Hwy 54, I805, Schools, Downtown, Naval Station, Sea World, Zoo, Airport, Plaza Bonita Shops, Restaurants, Movie Theatres. Call or email now to schedule a showing!



