National City, CA
3306 Stockman St
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

3306 Stockman St

3306 Stockman Street · No Longer Available
National City
Location

3306 Stockman Street, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Great 4-Bedroom Home near Shopping - 3 bedroom 1 bath PLUS another room. ~1500sf. Garage was converted to 4th bedroom. Completely remodeled. Close to Plaza Bonita on Stockman (practically Bonita) Nice backyard. House has large fruit trees.

Non-smoking. Rental background check. Must have good credit. $2400 deposit.

Newer Kitchen Cabinets. Newer Marble Floor and Newer Carpeting. Newer Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Window Blinds, Water Heater and Wall Heater -- which will save on utility bills! Washer/Dryer hookups available. Screened in back patio area. This is a very central neighborhood close to everything - Hwy 54, I805, Schools, Downtown, Naval Station, Sea World, Zoo, Airport, Plaza Bonita Shops, Restaurants, Movie Theatres. Call or email now to schedule a showing!

(RLNE3189167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3306 Stockman St have any available units?
3306 Stockman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National City, CA.
What amenities does 3306 Stockman St have?
Some of 3306 Stockman St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3306 Stockman St currently offering any rent specials?
3306 Stockman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3306 Stockman St pet-friendly?
No, 3306 Stockman St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in National City.
Does 3306 Stockman St offer parking?
Yes, 3306 Stockman St offers parking.
Does 3306 Stockman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3306 Stockman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3306 Stockman St have a pool?
No, 3306 Stockman St does not have a pool.
Does 3306 Stockman St have accessible units?
No, 3306 Stockman St does not have accessible units.
Does 3306 Stockman St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3306 Stockman St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3306 Stockman St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3306 Stockman St does not have units with air conditioning.
