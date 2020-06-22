All apartments in National City
Last updated May 16 2019 at 7:43 AM

1235 Highland Ave

1235 Highland Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1235 Highland Ave, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
THIS IS NOT A SINGLE FAMILY HOME.
THIS IS AN OFFICE SPACE.

Suite 1235 - 1,200 SF Available for Lease. Owner is willing to offer tenant incentives to convert into restaurant space. Call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 Highland Ave have any available units?
1235 Highland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National City, CA.
Is 1235 Highland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1235 Highland Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 Highland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1235 Highland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in National City.
Does 1235 Highland Ave offer parking?
No, 1235 Highland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1235 Highland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1235 Highland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 Highland Ave have a pool?
No, 1235 Highland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1235 Highland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1235 Highland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 Highland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1235 Highland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1235 Highland Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1235 Highland Ave has units with air conditioning.
