1127 D Ave Unit D

WONDERFUL 2 BED 1.5 BATH IN NATIONAL CITY! - Available 10/15/19!!



Fantastic 2 bed/ 1.5 bath in walking distance to beautiful Kimble Park. Unit comes with 1 assigned underground parking space, Extra street parking, schools, and bus lines all very close!



Amenities:



-1 assigned underground parking spot



-Washer/Dryer on property



-Owner pays water and trash



-All Electric



-Unit comes with extra storage locker



Lease Terms:



- One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month.



- Property available to move-in 10/15/2019!



- Rent $1,795/mo



- Security deposit: $1,795



- Tenants to pay for utilities:Electricity, Internet.



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dog allowed



