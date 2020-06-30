All apartments in National City
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

1127 D Ave Unit D

1127 D Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1127 D Avenue, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
internet access
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
WONDERFUL 2 BED 1.5 BATH IN NATIONAL CITY! - Available 10/15/19!!

Fantastic 2 bed/ 1.5 bath in walking distance to beautiful Kimble Park. Unit comes with 1 assigned underground parking space, Extra street parking, schools, and bus lines all very close!

Amenities:

-1 assigned underground parking spot

-Washer/Dryer on property

-Owner pays water and trash

-All Electric

-Unit comes with extra storage locker

Lease Terms:

- One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month.

- Property available to move-in 10/15/2019!

- Rent $1,795/mo

- Security deposit: $1,795

- Tenants to pay for utilities:Electricity, Internet.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dog allowed

(RLNE5218157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 D Ave Unit D have any available units?
1127 D Ave Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National City, CA.
What amenities does 1127 D Ave Unit D have?
Some of 1127 D Ave Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127 D Ave Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
1127 D Ave Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 D Ave Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 1127 D Ave Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 1127 D Ave Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 1127 D Ave Unit D offers parking.
Does 1127 D Ave Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1127 D Ave Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 D Ave Unit D have a pool?
No, 1127 D Ave Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 1127 D Ave Unit D have accessible units?
No, 1127 D Ave Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 D Ave Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1127 D Ave Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1127 D Ave Unit D have units with air conditioning?
No, 1127 D Ave Unit D does not have units with air conditioning.

