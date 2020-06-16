All apartments in Napa
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

1040 Marina Drive

1040 Marina Drive · (707) 254-1837
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1040 Marina Drive, Napa, CA 94559
Central Napa

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1040 Marina Drive · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

Light and Bright 2 bedroom 1.5 bath in Napa - Quaint, Adorable, Charming and bright. This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath unit boasts of hard surface floors, wood block counters, refrigerator, electric stove, built in dishwasher, air conditioning, all complete with a stacking washer and dryer inside the unit itself. The green belt courtyard adds to the charm, all complete with an assigned parking space and a community swimming pool.

Sorry, No pets

Due to the social distancing requirements in place we are performing initial showings of our units via video. Please see the video recording for each unit on our website. If you have any questions, click Contact us or give us a call at 707-254-1837.

Online applications must be submitted for consideration after videos have been viewed. If your application is approved, you will be able to schedule a personal viewing of the property prior to committing to renting. Application fees will not be refunded.

BRE License #01317082

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3697407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 Marina Drive have any available units?
1040 Marina Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1040 Marina Drive have?
Some of 1040 Marina Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 Marina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1040 Marina Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 Marina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1040 Marina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Napa.
Does 1040 Marina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1040 Marina Drive does offer parking.
Does 1040 Marina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1040 Marina Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 Marina Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1040 Marina Drive has a pool.
Does 1040 Marina Drive have accessible units?
No, 1040 Marina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 Marina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1040 Marina Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1040 Marina Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1040 Marina Drive has units with air conditioning.
