1040 Marina Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

Light and Bright 2 bedroom 1.5 bath in Napa - Quaint, Adorable, Charming and bright. This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath unit boasts of hard surface floors, wood block counters, refrigerator, electric stove, built in dishwasher, air conditioning, all complete with a stacking washer and dryer inside the unit itself. The green belt courtyard adds to the charm, all complete with an assigned parking space and a community swimming pool.



Sorry, No pets



Due to the social distancing requirements in place we are performing initial showings of our units via video. Please see the video recording for each unit on our website. If you have any questions, click Contact us or give us a call at 707-254-1837.



Online applications must be submitted for consideration after videos have been viewed. If your application is approved, you will be able to schedule a personal viewing of the property prior to committing to renting. Application fees will not be refunded.



