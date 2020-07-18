All apartments in Morgan Hill
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

611 Serpentine Ct

611 Serpentine Court · No Longer Available
Location

611 Serpentine Court, Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in LLagas Estates! - Single level 4 bedroom 3 full bath home featuring spacious living room with fireplace, formal dining area, great kitchen with lots of cabinets, built in desk, new stainless steel refrigerator, and dishwasher. Master bedroom includes a fireplace, master bath with double sinks, jet tub, large separate shower, hardwood and carpeted flooring. central air, inside laundry, 3 car garage, gardener included. Tenant pays all utilities.

One Year Lease
No Pets - Not Negotiable
Non Smoking

Please drive by the home first to view the area it is in. Then if you are still interested, call our office to schedule a viewing.

$3750 Monthly Rent
$3950 Security Deposit

Prospectors Property Management
DRE# 01398052
(408)779-0111

You can now apply online! Visit our website www.ppmrental.com

(RLNE3988251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 Serpentine Ct have any available units?
611 Serpentine Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Morgan Hill, CA.
What amenities does 611 Serpentine Ct have?
Some of 611 Serpentine Ct's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 Serpentine Ct currently offering any rent specials?
611 Serpentine Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Serpentine Ct pet-friendly?
No, 611 Serpentine Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morgan Hill.
Does 611 Serpentine Ct offer parking?
Yes, 611 Serpentine Ct offers parking.
Does 611 Serpentine Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 Serpentine Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Serpentine Ct have a pool?
No, 611 Serpentine Ct does not have a pool.
Does 611 Serpentine Ct have accessible units?
No, 611 Serpentine Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Serpentine Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 Serpentine Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 611 Serpentine Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 611 Serpentine Ct has units with air conditioning.
