611 Serpentine Ct

Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in LLagas Estates! - Single level 4 bedroom 3 full bath home featuring spacious living room with fireplace, formal dining area, great kitchen with lots of cabinets, built in desk, new stainless steel refrigerator, and dishwasher. Master bedroom includes a fireplace, master bath with double sinks, jet tub, large separate shower, hardwood and carpeted flooring. central air, inside laundry, 3 car garage, gardener included. Tenant pays all utilities.
One Year Lease
No Pets - Not Negotiable
Non Smoking
Please drive by the home first to view the area it is in. Then if you are still interested, call our office to schedule a viewing.
$3750 Monthly Rent
$3950 Security Deposit
Prospectors Property Management
DRE# 01398052
(408)779-0111
You can now apply online! Visit our website www.ppmrental.com
(RLNE3988251)