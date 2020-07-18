611 Serpentine Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom home in LLagas Estates! - Single level 4 bedroom 3 full bath home featuring spacious living room with fireplace, formal dining area, great kitchen with lots of cabinets, built in desk, new stainless steel refrigerator, and dishwasher. Master bedroom includes a fireplace, master bath with double sinks, jet tub, large separate shower, hardwood and carpeted flooring. central air, inside laundry, 3 car garage, gardener included. Tenant pays all utilities.



One Year Lease

No Pets - Not Negotiable

Non Smoking



Please drive by the home first to view the area it is in. Then if you are still interested, call our office to schedule a viewing.



$3750 Monthly Rent

$3950 Security Deposit



Prospectors Property Management

DRE# 01398052

(408)779-0111



You can now apply online! Visit our website www.ppmrental.com



