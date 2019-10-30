6886 Ivy Creek Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

Stunning Moorpark Home at Moorpark Highlands Waverly Place - Move in perfect condition. Lovely three bedroom townhouse. Living room with fireplace and adjacent dining area. Granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, mocha cabinets and ceramic tile floors. Downstairs large laundry room and lovely powder room. Master bedroom is spacious with a large walk in closet. Master bath has tumbled tile counters, dual sinks, separate tub and shower with tile floors. Secondary bedrooms are nice size with ample closet space and wood like blinds and they share a hall bath. The rear yard features a patio and grassy area. The townhouse is clean and neat with a lovely open floor plan. Nicely located in the complex, near the playground and walking distance to the pool. Right next door is a large, wonderful park with huge playground, picnic area, BB court and tennis court.



(RLNE2024675)