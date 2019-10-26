All apartments in Moorpark
Moorpark, CA
4338 Ne Cloverdale Street
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:33 AM

4338 Ne Cloverdale Street

4338 NE Cloverdale St · No Longer Available
Location

4338 NE Cloverdale St, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Adorable Moorpark two-story home is ready for new tenants. A picture-perfect walkway complete with colorful flowers and palm trees leads to this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home. A spacious living room and dining room provide plenty of room for entertaining your family and friends. With stainless steel appliances, the kitchen is open to the den and overlooks the large grassy rear yard, a quiet place to relax at the end of the day. And, on colder days, enjoy a toasty fire in the den's fireplace. Idealfor guests, there is a downstairs bedroom and bathroom with a walk-in shower. The upstairs master bedroom is roomy with built-in storage in the closet and features a very contemporary tile shower. The secondary bedrooms share a large full bathroom. This fabulous rental offers mostly ceramic tile and wood-like floors, window treatments, mirrored closet doors, updated bathrooms, a Whirlpool refrigerator/microwave/stove, a newer Samsung washer and Whirlpool dryer and built-in cabinetry in the garage. Don't miss this home! Good credit is important and sorry no pets. Call Dianna to view (805) 901-3369

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4338 Ne Cloverdale Street have any available units?
4338 Ne Cloverdale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 4338 Ne Cloverdale Street have?
Some of 4338 Ne Cloverdale Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4338 Ne Cloverdale Street currently offering any rent specials?
4338 Ne Cloverdale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4338 Ne Cloverdale Street pet-friendly?
No, 4338 Ne Cloverdale Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorpark.
Does 4338 Ne Cloverdale Street offer parking?
Yes, 4338 Ne Cloverdale Street offers parking.
Does 4338 Ne Cloverdale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4338 Ne Cloverdale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4338 Ne Cloverdale Street have a pool?
Yes, 4338 Ne Cloverdale Street has a pool.
Does 4338 Ne Cloverdale Street have accessible units?
No, 4338 Ne Cloverdale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4338 Ne Cloverdale Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4338 Ne Cloverdale Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4338 Ne Cloverdale Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4338 Ne Cloverdale Street does not have units with air conditioning.
