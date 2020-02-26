Amenities

4241 Rustic View Court Available 03/14/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Penthouse with Garage & Community Pool - Beautiful Penthouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bath town home in terrific Moorpark location. This unit is highly upgraded, light and bright end unit and it shows like a model home. Open floor plan with kitchen, dining and living room with fireplace. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and spacious pantry. Master Bedroom has private bath with dual sinks and balcony. Refrigerator, Stackable Washer And Dryer provided. This unit is a penthouse - everything is on the second story with an attached 2 car garage below. Community pool & spa. Small pet that does not require yard will be considered with increased deposit. Sewer included. No smoking please. Available March 14.



(RLNE4541893)