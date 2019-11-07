15296 Campus Park Dr., Unit C

Amenities

Moorpark 2+1.5 w/pool, patio + 2 car garage! (15296 Campus Park) - Ground level Moorpark condo available for lease! Features include: 2BR + 1.5BA floorplan w/almost 1000 SQF of space; living room; dining area; beautifully upgraded kitchen w/center island, granite countertops + stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave all included); central air; hardwood + ceramic tile floors; washer + dryer; patio; attached, 2 car garage; community pool; water + trash included; sorry, no pets allowed. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



No Pets Allowed



