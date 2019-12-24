All apartments in Moorpark
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:04 PM

13100 Knotty Pine Street

13100 Knotty Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

13100 Knotty Pine Street, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully updated single story 3+2 home located in great neighborhood! Granite Counters, stainless appliances, tile flooring throughout living area, carpet in bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, formal dining room and living room, kitchen opens to family room with fireplace, master bedroom has walk-in closet and slider to backyard. Indoor laundry room with direct garage access. Private backyard with covered patio, brick trim, beautifully landscaped with grassy area, and gardener is included. Two car direct access garage. Great home, a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13100 Knotty Pine Street have any available units?
13100 Knotty Pine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 13100 Knotty Pine Street have?
Some of 13100 Knotty Pine Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13100 Knotty Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
13100 Knotty Pine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13100 Knotty Pine Street pet-friendly?
No, 13100 Knotty Pine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorpark.
Does 13100 Knotty Pine Street offer parking?
Yes, 13100 Knotty Pine Street offers parking.
Does 13100 Knotty Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13100 Knotty Pine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13100 Knotty Pine Street have a pool?
No, 13100 Knotty Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 13100 Knotty Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 13100 Knotty Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13100 Knotty Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13100 Knotty Pine Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 13100 Knotty Pine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13100 Knotty Pine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
