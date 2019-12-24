13100 Knotty Pine Street

Amenities
Beautifully updated single story 3+2 home located in great neighborhood! Granite Counters, stainless appliances, tile flooring throughout living area, carpet in bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, formal dining room and living room, kitchen opens to family room with fireplace, master bedroom has walk-in closet and slider to backyard. Indoor laundry room with direct garage access. Private backyard with covered patio, brick trim, beautifully landscaped with grassy area, and gardener is included. Two car direct access garage. Great home, a must see!