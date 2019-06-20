12942 Mammoth Peak Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room tennis court

Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath single story Executive home in desirable, gated Meridian Hills. Beautiful rotunda entry. Open floor plan with 10 foot ceilings, ceiling fans and plantation shutters. Formal dining and living rooms. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances including built-in refrigerator and large center island. Adjacent family room with beautiful built-in media center. Master bathroom has walk-in closet & spa-like bathroom with over-sized bathtub, separate shower & dual vanities. Two spacious secondary bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom. Huge laundry room. Fabulous private courtyard with fireplace. 3-car tandem garage. Backyard landscaping is in the process of being completed. Community pool, spa, playground, barbeque area, basketball & tennis courts. Absolutely stunning. This is the one you've been waiting for. Welcome Home!