Moorpark, CA
12942 Mammoth Peak Drive
Last updated June 20 2019 at 4:08 PM

12942 Mammoth Peak Drive

12942 Mammoth Peak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12942 Mammoth Peak Drive, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath single story Executive home in desirable, gated Meridian Hills. Beautiful rotunda entry. Open floor plan with 10 foot ceilings, ceiling fans and plantation shutters. Formal dining and living rooms. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances including built-in refrigerator and large center island. Adjacent family room with beautiful built-in media center. Master bathroom has walk-in closet & spa-like bathroom with over-sized bathtub, separate shower & dual vanities. Two spacious secondary bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom. Huge laundry room. Fabulous private courtyard with fireplace. 3-car tandem garage. Backyard landscaping is in the process of being completed. Community pool, spa, playground, barbeque area, basketball & tennis courts. Absolutely stunning. This is the one you've been waiting for. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12942 Mammoth Peak Drive have any available units?
12942 Mammoth Peak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 12942 Mammoth Peak Drive have?
Some of 12942 Mammoth Peak Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12942 Mammoth Peak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12942 Mammoth Peak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12942 Mammoth Peak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12942 Mammoth Peak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorpark.
Does 12942 Mammoth Peak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12942 Mammoth Peak Drive offers parking.
Does 12942 Mammoth Peak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12942 Mammoth Peak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12942 Mammoth Peak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12942 Mammoth Peak Drive has a pool.
Does 12942 Mammoth Peak Drive have accessible units?
No, 12942 Mammoth Peak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12942 Mammoth Peak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12942 Mammoth Peak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12942 Mammoth Peak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12942 Mammoth Peak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

