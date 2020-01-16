All apartments in Moorpark
Find more places like 12907 Westport Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moorpark, CA
/
12907 Westport Street
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:04 AM

12907 Westport Street

12907 Westport Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12907 Westport Street, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

parking
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12907 Westport Street have any available units?
12907 Westport Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 12907 Westport Street have?
Some of 12907 Westport Street's amenities include parking, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12907 Westport Street currently offering any rent specials?
12907 Westport Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12907 Westport Street pet-friendly?
No, 12907 Westport Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorpark.
Does 12907 Westport Street offer parking?
Yes, 12907 Westport Street offers parking.
Does 12907 Westport Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12907 Westport Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12907 Westport Street have a pool?
Yes, 12907 Westport Street has a pool.
Does 12907 Westport Street have accessible units?
No, 12907 Westport Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12907 Westport Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12907 Westport Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12907 Westport Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12907 Westport Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CAPalmdale, CAOak Park, CAWestlake Village, CAAgoura Hills, CACalabasas, CAMalibu, CATopanga, CA
Stevenson Ranch, CACastaic, CAPort Hueneme, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAOjai, CASan Fernando, CABeverly Hills, CACulver City, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Segundo, CAInglewood, CAManhattan Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons