All apartments in Moorpark
Find more places like 12907 Westport Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Moorpark, CA
/
12907 Westport Street
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:04 AM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12907 Westport Street
12907 Westport Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12907 Westport Street, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark
Amenities
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12907 Westport Street have any available units?
12907 Westport Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Moorpark, CA
.
What amenities does 12907 Westport Street have?
Some of 12907 Westport Street's amenities include parking, pool, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 12907 Westport Street currently offering any rent specials?
12907 Westport Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12907 Westport Street pet-friendly?
No, 12907 Westport Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Moorpark
.
Does 12907 Westport Street offer parking?
Yes, 12907 Westport Street offers parking.
Does 12907 Westport Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12907 Westport Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12907 Westport Street have a pool?
Yes, 12907 Westport Street has a pool.
Does 12907 Westport Street have accessible units?
No, 12907 Westport Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12907 Westport Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12907 Westport Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12907 Westport Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12907 Westport Street does not have units with air conditioning.
