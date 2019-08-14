All apartments in Moorpark
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:32 PM

11312 Broadview Drive

11312 Broadview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11312 Broadview Drive, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Stunning upgrades and situated in the highly coveted Deauville area of Moorpark. The most desired location where you enter this home to a designer look mosaic tile which offers high ceiling with a light & bright entry. You are greeted to a large living and Dining area. Completely renovated kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and large Granite counter top space for you to cook and entertain your guests in the beautiful large island. This home offers a master suite downstairs with 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and over 4, 000 Sq. ft with elegant genuine marble floors through out first floor, chandeliers and crown molding. Plantation shutters through out for elegant look and privacy. 3 fireplaces, custom designed cherry and maple closet cabinets in all bedrooms. Chef designed upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and commercial grade Kitchen Aid counter top range. The stair case takes you to the large 4 bedrooms upstairs with a Jack & Jill and all other bedrooms with their own bathroom. Large master suite with its own sitting area and fireplace and a his and hers sink with separate tub and shower. Enjoy the huge lot and backyard where you can relax and enjoy outdoor dining and BBQ. Close to schools, parks, shopping.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11312 Broadview Drive have any available units?
11312 Broadview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 11312 Broadview Drive have?
Some of 11312 Broadview Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11312 Broadview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11312 Broadview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11312 Broadview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11312 Broadview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorpark.
Does 11312 Broadview Drive offer parking?
No, 11312 Broadview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11312 Broadview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11312 Broadview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11312 Broadview Drive have a pool?
No, 11312 Broadview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11312 Broadview Drive have accessible units?
No, 11312 Broadview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11312 Broadview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11312 Broadview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11312 Broadview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11312 Broadview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
