11312 Broadview Drive

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel fireplace bbq/grill range

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Stunning upgrades and situated in the highly coveted Deauville area of Moorpark. The most desired location where you enter this home to a designer look mosaic tile which offers high ceiling with a light & bright entry. You are greeted to a large living and Dining area. Completely renovated kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and large Granite counter top space for you to cook and entertain your guests in the beautiful large island. This home offers a master suite downstairs with 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and over 4, 000 Sq. ft with elegant genuine marble floors through out first floor, chandeliers and crown molding. Plantation shutters through out for elegant look and privacy. 3 fireplaces, custom designed cherry and maple closet cabinets in all bedrooms. Chef designed upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and commercial grade Kitchen Aid counter top range. The stair case takes you to the large 4 bedrooms upstairs with a Jack & Jill and all other bedrooms with their own bathroom. Large master suite with its own sitting area and fireplace and a his and hers sink with separate tub and shower. Enjoy the huge lot and backyard where you can relax and enjoy outdoor dining and BBQ. Close to schools, parks, shopping.

Stunning upgrades and situated in the highly coveted Deauville area of Moorpark. The most desired location where you enter this home to a designer look mosaic tile which offers high ceiling with a light & bright entry. You are greeted to a large living and Dining area. Completely renovated kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and large Granite counter top space for you to cook and entertain your guests in the beautiful large island. This home offers a master suite downstairs with 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and over 4, 000 Sq. ft with elegant genuine marble floors through out first floor, chandeliers and crown molding. Plantation shutters through out for elegant look and privacy. 3 fireplaces, custom designed cherry and maple closet cabinets in all bedrooms. Chef designed upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and commercial grade Kitchen Aid counter top range. The stair case takes you to the large 4 bedrooms upstairs with a Jack & Jill and all other bedrooms with their own bathroom. Large master suite with its own sitting area and fireplace and a his and hers sink with separate tub and shower. Enjoy the huge lot and backyard where you can relax and enjoy outdoor dining and BBQ. Close to schools, parks, shopping.