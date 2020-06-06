All apartments in Monterey Park
901 Hillvale Drive

901 Hillvale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

901 Hillvale Drive, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Monterey Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Modern mid-century on a cul de sac street! This is a sophisticated single level home that has been completely renovated with a new kitchen, spa-like bathrooms, and wood flooring throughout. A master suite is conveniently located on one side of the home, and the additional two bedrooms and baths are on the opposite side. Dining, living, and family rooms opens up to the kitchen while the outdoor garden wraps around the glass sliding doors, creating the indoor and outdoor living lifestyle. Kitchenwindow overlooks lush outdoor gardening, laundry area with a sink is conveniently located near the kitchen, and a side door leads to the garden.Central air and heat, recess lights, new indoor and outdoor paint, automatic garage door, updated electrical and plumbing and GFI throughout, security system, new landscape lighting, new appliances such as refrigerator, washer, and dryer, stove and dishwasher. Centrally located near shopping centers, restaurants, and excellent school district! This south facing home is ready for 2 year lease, unfurnished!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Hillvale Drive have any available units?
901 Hillvale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 901 Hillvale Drive have?
Some of 901 Hillvale Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Hillvale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
901 Hillvale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Hillvale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 901 Hillvale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 901 Hillvale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 901 Hillvale Drive offers parking.
Does 901 Hillvale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 Hillvale Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Hillvale Drive have a pool?
No, 901 Hillvale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 901 Hillvale Drive have accessible units?
No, 901 Hillvale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Hillvale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 Hillvale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 901 Hillvale Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 901 Hillvale Drive has units with air conditioning.
