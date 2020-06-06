901 Hillvale Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Modern mid-century on a cul de sac street! This is a sophisticated single level home that has been completely renovated with a new kitchen, spa-like bathrooms, and wood flooring throughout. A master suite is conveniently located on one side of the home, and the additional two bedrooms and baths are on the opposite side. Dining, living, and family rooms opens up to the kitchen while the outdoor garden wraps around the glass sliding doors, creating the indoor and outdoor living lifestyle. Kitchenwindow overlooks lush outdoor gardening, laundry area with a sink is conveniently located near the kitchen, and a side door leads to the garden.Central air and heat, recess lights, new indoor and outdoor paint, automatic garage door, updated electrical and plumbing and GFI throughout, security system, new landscape lighting, new appliances such as refrigerator, washer, and dryer, stove and dishwasher. Centrally located near shopping centers, restaurants, and excellent school district! This south facing home is ready for 2 year lease, unfurnished!