856 W Mabel Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Conveniently located in the heart of Monterey Park, near Atlantic and Garvey intersection . Walking distance to 99 Rancho Supermarket, 2.4 miles to East Los Angeles College, approximately 10 minutes drive; 3 miles from Cal State LA, approximately 10 minutes drive. Very close to restaurants, shops, bus stops, Garfield Hospital, banks and senior activity center. Very easy to get onto 60 fwy and 10 fwy, approximately 7.7 miles to downtown LA. Kitchen with wood floor, stainless steel appliances and granite counter top. Newly steam-cleaned carpet in all bedrooms and upstairs hallway. Oversized balcony with mountain view. Two car attached garage, cozy private backyard. Move in ready.



One-year lease. No sub-lease. Owner pays for HOA fee, trash, sewer. Tenant pays for electricity and gas. No pet. No Smoking.