Monterey Park, CA
851 Crest Vista Drive
Last updated March 11 2020 at 3:35 AM

851 Crest Vista Drive

851 Crest Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Monterey Park
Location

851 Crest Vista Drive, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Monterey Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Beautifully Upgraded Mid-Modern Century home in the hills of Monterey Park. Enter through two large wooden doors into this Gorgeous home. Brand new laminate flooring throughout, all new interior paint, new baseboards and new electrical panel. This home boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, inside laundry room, large downstairs bonus/family room, open living and dining room off the kitchen with wonderful Brick fireplace and nice size kitchen with booth seating. The huge living/dining room has cathedral ceilings and large sliding doors that lead into the very private back yard. The upstairs master bedroom is huge with very big walk in closet. Conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, the 5 freeway, Citadel Outlets, close to down town LA. Great school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 Crest Vista Drive have any available units?
851 Crest Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 851 Crest Vista Drive have?
Some of 851 Crest Vista Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 851 Crest Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
851 Crest Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 Crest Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 851 Crest Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 851 Crest Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 851 Crest Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 851 Crest Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 851 Crest Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 Crest Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 851 Crest Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 851 Crest Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 851 Crest Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 851 Crest Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 851 Crest Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 851 Crest Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 851 Crest Vista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
