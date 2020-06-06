851 Crest Vista Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully Upgraded Mid-Modern Century home in the hills of Monterey Park. Enter through two large wooden doors into this Gorgeous home. Brand new laminate flooring throughout, all new interior paint, new baseboards and new electrical panel. This home boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, inside laundry room, large downstairs bonus/family room, open living and dining room off the kitchen with wonderful Brick fireplace and nice size kitchen with booth seating. The huge living/dining room has cathedral ceilings and large sliding doors that lead into the very private back yard. The upstairs master bedroom is huge with very big walk in closet. Conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, the 5 freeway, Citadel Outlets, close to down town LA. Great school district.