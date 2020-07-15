809 Hershey Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Now Offering Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms recently rebuilt home. This home has recently been completely upgraded. This home offers an airy open floor plan with spacious kitchen, Bedrooms, Bathrooms and a very modern decor to appreciate throughout. Home is located close to restaurants, supermarkets, fitness centers, schools and much more . Location! Location! Location! Good School District! Easy access to Freeways 10, 60, & 710. Has nice backyard with Driveway that leads to a 2-car detached garage.

