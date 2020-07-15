All apartments in Monterey Park
Home
/
Monterey Park, CA
/
809 Hershey Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

809 Hershey Avenue

809 Hershey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

809 Hershey Avenue, Monterey Park, CA 91755
Monterey Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Now Offering Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms recently rebuilt home. This home has recently been completely upgraded. This home offers an airy open floor plan with spacious kitchen, Bedrooms, Bathrooms and a very modern decor to appreciate throughout. Home is located close to restaurants, supermarkets, fitness centers, schools and much more . Location! Location! Location! Good School District! Easy access to Freeways 10, 60, & 710. Has nice backyard with Driveway that leads to a 2-car detached garage.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Hershey Avenue have any available units?
809 Hershey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 809 Hershey Avenue have?
Some of 809 Hershey Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Hershey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
809 Hershey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Hershey Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 Hershey Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 809 Hershey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 809 Hershey Avenue offers parking.
Does 809 Hershey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Hershey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Hershey Avenue have a pool?
No, 809 Hershey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 809 Hershey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 809 Hershey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Hershey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 Hershey Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 809 Hershey Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 809 Hershey Avenue has units with air conditioning.
