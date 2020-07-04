All apartments in Monterey Park
Last updated December 26 2019 at 7:58 AM

623 N. NICHOLSON

623 North Nicholson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

623 North Nicholson Avenue, Monterey Park, CA 91755
Monterey Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Monterey Park - Gorgeous Large 4 bed Home - 3 Car Garage - Beautiful!!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this gorgeous approximately 2300 square feet 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Monterey Park. The home is located within a great gated community. The home has a gorgeous 2 story entryway and living room with gorgeous vinyl plank flooring. The house also has central heating and air conditioning, a beautiful stainless steel refrigerator, fireplaces, stove, dishwasher, an attached 3 car garage, small rear yard area, veneer blinds, 2nd floor loft, washer/dryer hookups, large master suite with walk-in closet, master bathroom has a bathtub and seperate shower, dining area, family room, full bathroom downstairs with a bedroom and great storage throughout. This is a great home that is large and in fantastic condition. The tenant is responsible for all utilities.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3079141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 N. NICHOLSON have any available units?
623 N. NICHOLSON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 623 N. NICHOLSON have?
Some of 623 N. NICHOLSON's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 N. NICHOLSON currently offering any rent specials?
623 N. NICHOLSON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 N. NICHOLSON pet-friendly?
No, 623 N. NICHOLSON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 623 N. NICHOLSON offer parking?
Yes, 623 N. NICHOLSON offers parking.
Does 623 N. NICHOLSON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 N. NICHOLSON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 N. NICHOLSON have a pool?
No, 623 N. NICHOLSON does not have a pool.
Does 623 N. NICHOLSON have accessible units?
No, 623 N. NICHOLSON does not have accessible units.
Does 623 N. NICHOLSON have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 623 N. NICHOLSON has units with dishwashers.
Does 623 N. NICHOLSON have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 623 N. NICHOLSON has units with air conditioning.

