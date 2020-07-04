623 N. NICHOLSON

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Monterey Park - Gorgeous Large 4 bed Home - 3 Car Garage - Beautiful!!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this gorgeous approximately 2300 square feet 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Monterey Park. The home is located within a great gated community. The home has a gorgeous 2 story entryway and living room with gorgeous vinyl plank flooring. The house also has central heating and air conditioning, a beautiful stainless steel refrigerator, fireplaces, stove, dishwasher, an attached 3 car garage, small rear yard area, veneer blinds, 2nd floor loft, washer/dryer hookups, large master suite with walk-in closet, master bathroom has a bathtub and seperate shower, dining area, family room, full bathroom downstairs with a bedroom and great storage throughout. This is a great home that is large and in fantastic condition. The tenant is responsible for all utilities.



For other rentals in your area, feel free to check our website at:

www.rayrobertsrealty.com/rentals.html



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3079141)