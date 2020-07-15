518 S. Orange Ave - B

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bedroom - Monterey Park Condo - Photos, Info and Applications at www.TKGPM.com * Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo in Monterey Park. One bedroom downstairs with a full bathroom. All rooms are large, 2 balconies. Freshly painted, new laminate flooring and carpeted stairs makes this property ready for move in. Large living room with wood flooring, fireplace, mini bar and skylights. Laundry hookups in 2 car attached garage. Centrally located, ready for move in!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3475082)