518 S. Orange Ave - B
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

518 S. Orange Ave - B

518 South Orange Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

518 South Orange Avenue, Monterey Park, CA 91755
Monterey Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom - Monterey Park Condo - Photos, Info and Applications at www.TKGPM.com * Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo in Monterey Park. One bedroom downstairs with a full bathroom. All rooms are large, 2 balconies. Freshly painted, new laminate flooring and carpeted stairs makes this property ready for move in. Large living room with wood flooring, fireplace, mini bar and skylights. Laundry hookups in 2 car attached garage. Centrally located, ready for move in!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3475082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 S. Orange Ave - B have any available units?
518 S. Orange Ave - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 518 S. Orange Ave - B have?
Some of 518 S. Orange Ave - B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 S. Orange Ave - B currently offering any rent specials?
518 S. Orange Ave - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 S. Orange Ave - B pet-friendly?
No, 518 S. Orange Ave - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 518 S. Orange Ave - B offer parking?
Yes, 518 S. Orange Ave - B offers parking.
Does 518 S. Orange Ave - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 S. Orange Ave - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 S. Orange Ave - B have a pool?
No, 518 S. Orange Ave - B does not have a pool.
Does 518 S. Orange Ave - B have accessible units?
No, 518 S. Orange Ave - B does not have accessible units.
Does 518 S. Orange Ave - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 S. Orange Ave - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 518 S. Orange Ave - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 518 S. Orange Ave - B does not have units with air conditioning.
