513 N Huntington Avenue

Remodeled 4bed/3bath back house & 2-car garage plus 2 sparking spaces in Monterey Park. Updated kitchen with stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Bright living room with plenty of natural light and recessed lighting installed as well. Laminated wood and tile flooring throughout the first floor. Carpet flooring on the second floor. Central AC air-conditioning and heating system. Comes with washer and dryer for tenant's convenience. This home also comes with a little back yard. Great location! Close to AMC Theater, Garfield Medical Center, Mark Keppel High School, I-10 Freeway, shops and supermarkets nearby. Don't miss this chance to rent this lovely home!