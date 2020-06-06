All apartments in Monterey Park
Find more places like 513 N Huntington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monterey Park, CA
/
513 N Huntington Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

513 N Huntington Avenue

513 North Huntington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monterey Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

513 North Huntington Avenue, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Monterey Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Remodeled 4bed/3bath back house & 2-car garage plus 2 sparking spaces in Monterey Park. Updated kitchen with stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Bright living room with plenty of natural light and recessed lighting installed as well. Laminated wood and tile flooring throughout the first floor. Carpet flooring on the second floor. Central AC air-conditioning and heating system. Comes with washer and dryer for tenant's convenience. This home also comes with a little back yard. Great location! Close to AMC Theater, Garfield Medical Center, Mark Keppel High School, I-10 Freeway, shops and supermarkets nearby. Don't miss this chance to rent this lovely home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 N Huntington Avenue have any available units?
513 N Huntington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 513 N Huntington Avenue have?
Some of 513 N Huntington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 N Huntington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
513 N Huntington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 N Huntington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 513 N Huntington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 513 N Huntington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 513 N Huntington Avenue offers parking.
Does 513 N Huntington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 513 N Huntington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 N Huntington Avenue have a pool?
No, 513 N Huntington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 513 N Huntington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 513 N Huntington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 513 N Huntington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 N Huntington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 513 N Huntington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 513 N Huntington Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr
Monterey Park, CA 91754

Similar Pages

Monterey Park Apartments with BalconyMonterey Park Apartments with Gym
Monterey Park Apartments with ParkingMonterey Park Apartments with Pool
Monterey Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

East Los Angeles CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine