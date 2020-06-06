All apartments in Monterey Park
Find more places like 511 N Sierra Vista Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monterey Park, CA
/
511 N Sierra Vista Street
Last updated November 5 2019 at 10:56 AM

511 N Sierra Vista Street

511 North Sierra Vista Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monterey Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

511 North Sierra Vista Street, Monterey Park, CA 91755
Monterey Park

Amenities

garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Desirable and rare to find 2-level townhome located in a prime location in the city of Monterey Park. It features 3 bright bedrooms, including a dramatic upstairs master suite with dressing & retreat area. Specious living room with view toward the private backyard. Nice kitchen and formal dining area. Additional highlights include Indoor laundry area, New garage door, Newer stove, One more designated carport parking. Short distance to Sierra Vista Park, Distinguished Mark Keppel High School, restaurant, grocery stores and transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 N Sierra Vista Street have any available units?
511 N Sierra Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
Is 511 N Sierra Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
511 N Sierra Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 N Sierra Vista Street pet-friendly?
No, 511 N Sierra Vista Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 511 N Sierra Vista Street offer parking?
Yes, 511 N Sierra Vista Street offers parking.
Does 511 N Sierra Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 N Sierra Vista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 N Sierra Vista Street have a pool?
No, 511 N Sierra Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 511 N Sierra Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 511 N Sierra Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 511 N Sierra Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 N Sierra Vista Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 N Sierra Vista Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 N Sierra Vista Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr
Monterey Park, CA 91754

Similar Pages

Monterey Park Apartments with BalconyMonterey Park Apartments with Gym
Monterey Park Apartments with ParkingMonterey Park Apartments with Pool
Monterey Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

East Los Angeles CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine