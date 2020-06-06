511 N Sierra Vista Street

Amenities

Desirable and rare to find 2-level townhome located in a prime location in the city of Monterey Park. It features 3 bright bedrooms, including a dramatic upstairs master suite with dressing & retreat area. Specious living room with view toward the private backyard. Nice kitchen and formal dining area. Additional highlights include Indoor laundry area, New garage door, Newer stove, One more designated carport parking. Short distance to Sierra Vista Park, Distinguished Mark Keppel High School, restaurant, grocery stores and transportation.