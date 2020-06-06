433 S Orange Ave #A

Amenities
Spacious tri level towhhouse, attached garage, laundry hook up, private patio, updated - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UIlLDB1zRZITmTOZyYCsUgZe4Iymh_eB/view?usp=drivesdk
Centrally located on S. Orange., by Garvey; easy access to 10 FWY & 60 FWY, nice distance to market, restaurants & shopping.
near to Monterey Vista Elementary School.
Small community, well maintained common area,
Attached 2 car garage w/ laundry hook ups in unit, three story town home, with small private enclosed patio.
Updated laminate & carpet flooring, lots of large window, quiet community.
Small pet under 25 lbs accepted with pet liability insurance and pet agreement
We are looking for tenants with household income over $8,500 monthly, FICO 675+; Tenant liability insurance required.
for special showing please call or text Luis 626.688.1413
(RLNE5834586)