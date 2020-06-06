All apartments in Monterey Park
433 S Orange Ave #A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

433 S Orange Ave #A

433 South Orange Avenue · (626) 688-1413
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

433 South Orange Avenue, Monterey Park, CA 91755
Monterey Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 433 S Orange Ave #A · Avail. now

$2,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1486 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious tri level towhhouse, attached garage, laundry hook up, private patio, updated - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UIlLDB1zRZITmTOZyYCsUgZe4Iymh_eB/view?usp=drivesdk

Centrally located on S. Orange., by Garvey; easy access to 10 FWY & 60 FWY, nice distance to market, restaurants & shopping.

near to Monterey Vista Elementary School.

Small community, well maintained common area,

Attached 2 car garage w/ laundry hook ups in unit, three story town home, with small private enclosed patio.

Updated laminate & carpet flooring, lots of large window, quiet community.

Small pet under 25 lbs accepted with pet liability insurance and pet agreement

We are looking for tenants with household income over $8,500 monthly, FICO 675+; Tenant liability insurance required.

for special showing please call or text Luis 626.688.1413

(RLNE5834586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

