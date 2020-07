Amenities

recently renovated

The back unit is for lease. Owner just extensively renovated the whole house. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, spacious living room, kitchen. The master suite in the back has its own access to the back yard. Very convenient location. In cal-de-sac neighborhood, close to 10 freeway, close to downtown of Monterey Park. It's in Alhambra school district.