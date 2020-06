Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning some paid utils

A beautiful single house with view located in the center on Monterey Park. 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Central A/C and an additional large room behind garage can be used as storage room or office. Nice and shaded backyard. Nice neighborhood, close to supermarkets, restaurants and highways. Excellent schools, Repetto Elementary School And Mark Keppel High School



(RLNE4923179)