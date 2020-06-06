328 Pomelo Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Monterey Park tri-level townhouse recently renovated with brand new appliances and updated electrical and plumbing throughout. Recessed lighting, new paint, new tile and laminate flooring, HVAC, water heater, too many to list. Kitchen has quartz countertops with wood shaker-style cabinets. Two car attached garage with direct access to the townhouse. Property is conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, markets, entertainments, schools, freeways, and public transportation. Schedule your private showing now and don't miss out on this turnkey property!