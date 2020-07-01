213 E Fernfield Drive E

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Portion of a single family house is divided up and for rent with separate entrance. There is a shared common wall. Has it's own full size kitchen, living room, and 2 bedrooms + 1 bathroom. Property was remodeled back in 2015 with newer porcelain tile flooring, white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel dishwasher and stainless steel stove, recessed lighting with dimmer, split ductless system for air and heat in every room. Washer and dryer is located outside and is to be shared with the other tenant. 1 Car garage space is used for storage and also to be shared with other tenant. Rent includes all utilities (Electric, gas, water, trash, gardener, internet).