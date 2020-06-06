All apartments in Monterey Park
1901 Ferbank Ave

1901 Fernbank Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1901 Fernbank Avenue, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Monterey Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
car wash area
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
car wash area
parking
garage
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2 bathroom house OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 06/15 12 PM - 1 PM - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 06/15 12 PM - 1 PM

Great location. Close to 60 fwy, Downtown Los Angeles, Edison trails, George E. Elder Memorial park, ROSS, CVS, Car wash and many restaurants nearby

Spacious, Single story house

Laundry hook ups inside of house
Wall Heating
A/C in every room
2 car garage
Hardwood flooring throughout the house

For special showing call or Text Luis 626-688-1413

?????

Para obtener ms informacin en espaol o una muestra privada, llame a
Luis a:626-688-1413

We are looking for 3 times rent rate as house hold income, credit over 700 no eviction, no collections, no Bankruptcy

We can accept 1 pet under 15 lbs. with pet liability insurance & rules, Pet rent $100 per pet per month

Real Property Management Fairmate office phone 626-338-6688
1521 W Cameron Ave., #230 West Covina, CA 91790

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4912847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 Ferbank Ave have any available units?
1901 Ferbank Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 1901 Ferbank Ave have?
Some of 1901 Ferbank Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 Ferbank Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Ferbank Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Ferbank Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1901 Ferbank Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1901 Ferbank Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1901 Ferbank Ave offers parking.
Does 1901 Ferbank Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 Ferbank Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Ferbank Ave have a pool?
No, 1901 Ferbank Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1901 Ferbank Ave have accessible units?
No, 1901 Ferbank Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Ferbank Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 Ferbank Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1901 Ferbank Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1901 Ferbank Ave has units with air conditioning.
