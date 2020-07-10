1836 Fulton Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to one of the most affordable homes in all of Monterey Park! This eclectic property is perfect for any family who wants to be in a quiet community. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers amazing open livable square footage. The owner was an avid artist and left his impressions on the house leaving it with character and charm. The white washed original wood floors are stunning accented by the wood paneled walls. The refinished kitchen is perfect for anyone who enjoys to cook up meals for the family. The backyard sets a high stand with a gorgeous array of vegetation and an elevated platform with secret stairs that lead to city views.