Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

1670 Mira Valle Street

1670 Mira Valle Street · No Longer Available
Location

1670 Mira Valle Street, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Monterey Park

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Spacious 3b/1b Home in the Beautiful City of Monterey Park! - This spacious property comes w/ an updated kitchen, stocked w/ new granite counter-tops, also new plank flooring through the property & carpeting in the sun-room for a relaxed summer day. Enjoy your chilly winter nights in the spacious living room in front of the fire place. Backyard is a garden lovers dream, fully surrounded by nothing but beautiful greenery.

- Attached Garage
- Additional Living Area - Sun-room
- Brand New Plank Flooring Throughout Living Rooms & Bedrooms
- Ceiling Fan in Bedrooms & Kitchen
- New Blinds In Bedrooms
- A/C units in each Bedroom

Requirements:
- Minimum of 600 credit score
- 2.5 times the rent income
- No bankruptcies
- No evictions
- No judgments
- $35/application ; All adults over 18 must apply
- No pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4810843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1670 Mira Valle Street have any available units?
1670 Mira Valle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 1670 Mira Valle Street have?
Some of 1670 Mira Valle Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1670 Mira Valle Street currently offering any rent specials?
1670 Mira Valle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1670 Mira Valle Street pet-friendly?
No, 1670 Mira Valle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 1670 Mira Valle Street offer parking?
Yes, 1670 Mira Valle Street offers parking.
Does 1670 Mira Valle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1670 Mira Valle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1670 Mira Valle Street have a pool?
No, 1670 Mira Valle Street does not have a pool.
Does 1670 Mira Valle Street have accessible units?
No, 1670 Mira Valle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1670 Mira Valle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1670 Mira Valle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1670 Mira Valle Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1670 Mira Valle Street has units with air conditioning.
