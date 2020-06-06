1670 Mira Valle Street

Amenities
Spacious 3b/1b Home in the Beautiful City of Monterey Park! - This spacious property comes w/ an updated kitchen, stocked w/ new granite counter-tops, also new plank flooring through the property & carpeting in the sun-room for a relaxed summer day. Enjoy your chilly winter nights in the spacious living room in front of the fire place. Backyard is a garden lovers dream, fully surrounded by nothing but beautiful greenery.
- Attached Garage
- Additional Living Area - Sun-room
- Brand New Plank Flooring Throughout Living Rooms & Bedrooms
- Ceiling Fan in Bedrooms & Kitchen
- New Blinds In Bedrooms
- A/C units in each Bedroom
Requirements:
- Minimum of 600 credit score
- 2.5 times the rent income
- No bankruptcies
- No evictions
- No judgments
- $35/application ; All adults over 18 must apply
- No pets
(RLNE4810843)