1670 Mira Valle Street

Spacious 3b/1b Home in the Beautiful City of Monterey Park! - This spacious property comes w/ an updated kitchen, stocked w/ new granite counter-tops, also new plank flooring through the property & carpeting in the sun-room for a relaxed summer day. Enjoy your chilly winter nights in the spacious living room in front of the fire place. Backyard is a garden lovers dream, fully surrounded by nothing but beautiful greenery.



- Attached Garage

- Additional Living Area - Sun-room

- Brand New Plank Flooring Throughout Living Rooms & Bedrooms

- Ceiling Fan in Bedrooms & Kitchen

- New Blinds In Bedrooms

- A/C units in each Bedroom



Requirements:

- Minimum of 600 credit score

- 2.5 times the rent income

- No bankruptcies

- No evictions

- No judgments

- $35/application ; All adults over 18 must apply

- No pets



(RLNE4810843)