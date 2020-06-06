All apartments in Monterey Park
Monterey Park, CA
1650 Verde Vista Dr.
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

1650 Verde Vista Dr.

1650 Verde Vista · No Longer Available
Location

1650 Verde Vista, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Monterey Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great location, nice back yard in the hills of Monterey Park. - Walking distance to Monterey Highlands Elementary School.
Easy access to 710 FWY & 10 FWY. Just south of Garvey.

Nested in the rolling hill side, private hide-a-way in the great city of Monterey Park.

Spacious three bedrooms 1.75 bath. fireplaces, two car garage, quiet neighborhood,

Laundry room with washer & dryer

owner was 103 when he passed late 2015 in the house with her daughter by his side.

Special show by appointment only.
Please call Angela 626.688.8014

We are looking for $9,000 household income with FICO over 675
Tenant liability insurance required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2488841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 Verde Vista Dr. have any available units?
1650 Verde Vista Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
Is 1650 Verde Vista Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1650 Verde Vista Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 Verde Vista Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1650 Verde Vista Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 1650 Verde Vista Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1650 Verde Vista Dr. offers parking.
Does 1650 Verde Vista Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1650 Verde Vista Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 Verde Vista Dr. have a pool?
No, 1650 Verde Vista Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1650 Verde Vista Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1650 Verde Vista Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 Verde Vista Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1650 Verde Vista Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1650 Verde Vista Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1650 Verde Vista Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

