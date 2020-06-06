1650 Verde Vista Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great location, nice back yard in the hills of Monterey Park. - Walking distance to Monterey Highlands Elementary School.

Easy access to 710 FWY & 10 FWY. Just south of Garvey.



Nested in the rolling hill side, private hide-a-way in the great city of Monterey Park.



Spacious three bedrooms 1.75 bath. fireplaces, two car garage, quiet neighborhood,



Laundry room with washer & dryer



owner was 103 when he passed late 2015 in the house with her daughter by his side.



Special show by appointment only.

Please call Angela 626.688.8014



We are looking for $9,000 household income with FICO over 675

Tenant liability insurance required.



No Pets Allowed



