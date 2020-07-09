1621 Shady Crest Lane

Amenities

Mid-century modern home perfect for your live/work needs. Tucked on the end of a cul-de-sac, this 2 bedroom home features a bonus 400 sq ft studio with high ceilings. Both bedrooms are generously sized. Beautiful open layout and big windows allow for generous amounts of sunlight. Polished concrete flooring throughout. Photos of the backyard do not do it justice- a must see! The plants have grown in and the backyard is private, green, and glowing with life. The front and back yard are filled with fruit trees. Washer & dryer hook ups, tenant to bring their own w/d.