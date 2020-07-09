All apartments in Monterey Park
Home
/
Monterey Park, CA
/
1621 Shady Crest Lane
Last updated June 20 2019 at 4:08 PM

1621 Shady Crest Lane

1621 Shady Crest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1621 Shady Crest Lane, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Monterey Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Mid-century modern home perfect for your live/work needs. Tucked on the end of a cul-de-sac, this 2 bedroom home features a bonus 400 sq ft studio with high ceilings. Both bedrooms are generously sized. Beautiful open layout and big windows allow for generous amounts of sunlight. Polished concrete flooring throughout. Photos of the backyard do not do it justice- a must see! The plants have grown in and the backyard is private, green, and glowing with life. The front and back yard are filled with fruit trees. Washer & dryer hook ups, tenant to bring their own w/d.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 Shady Crest Lane have any available units?
1621 Shady Crest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
Is 1621 Shady Crest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1621 Shady Crest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 Shady Crest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1621 Shady Crest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 1621 Shady Crest Lane offer parking?
No, 1621 Shady Crest Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1621 Shady Crest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 Shady Crest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 Shady Crest Lane have a pool?
No, 1621 Shady Crest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1621 Shady Crest Lane have accessible units?
No, 1621 Shady Crest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 Shady Crest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1621 Shady Crest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1621 Shady Crest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1621 Shady Crest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

