1601 Loma Verde Street

Amenities

walk in closets bbq/grill

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill

Located in the Monterey Park neighborhood, this charming home features an open floor plan, spacious living room and dining room. Hardwood and tile flooring throughout and large windows throughout allow natural light to flow in. This home has a large master bedroom with a master bathroom and spacious walk-in closet. Enjoy barbecues, entertainment and gatherings in this private, open backyard. Only minutes away from East LA college, Cal State LA, shopping centers and restaurants. Conveniently located near public transportation and the 10, 60, 710 freeways. You do not want to miss out on this opportunity. Inquire today!