Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:09 AM

1601 Loma Verde Street

1601 Loma Verde Street · (626) 888-2430
Location

1601 Loma Verde Street, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Monterey Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2025 sqft

Amenities

walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
bbq/grill
bbq/grill
Located in the Monterey Park neighborhood, this charming home features an open floor plan, spacious living room and dining room. Hardwood and tile flooring throughout and large windows throughout allow natural light to flow in. This home has a large master bedroom with a master bathroom and spacious walk-in closet. Enjoy barbecues, entertainment and gatherings in this private, open backyard. Only minutes away from East LA college, Cal State LA, shopping centers and restaurants. Conveniently located near public transportation and the 10, 60, 710 freeways. You do not want to miss out on this opportunity. Inquire today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Loma Verde Street have any available units?
1601 Loma Verde Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1601 Loma Verde Street currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Loma Verde Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Loma Verde Street pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Loma Verde Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 1601 Loma Verde Street offer parking?
No, 1601 Loma Verde Street does not offer parking.
Does 1601 Loma Verde Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Loma Verde Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Loma Verde Street have a pool?
No, 1601 Loma Verde Street does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Loma Verde Street have accessible units?
No, 1601 Loma Verde Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Loma Verde Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 Loma Verde Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 Loma Verde Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 Loma Verde Street does not have units with air conditioning.
