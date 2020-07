Amenities

Wonderful ready to move to a single-family house. Located in very desirable of East LA College. This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. A spacious living room with fireplace. kitchen with a large breakfast area. Separate laundry room. 2 assigned parking spaces. Award-winning Brightwood school district. Walking distances to shopping plaza and public transportation with easy access to 10 & 60 FWY. Must see to appreciate !!

For any questions call Marcia La 626-483-3892