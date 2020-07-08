1201 Pebbledon Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Updated Brightwood Home for Lease! This Bright and Open Floor plan has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, Updated Laminate Flooring, Recessed Lighting, Crown Moldings and Fireplace. Updated Chef's Kitchen with Subway Tiles, Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Modern Eggshell Cabinetry, and Island. Bedrooms are all Updated with Recessed Lighting and Laminate Flooring. Bathrooms are Tastefully Updated with Modern Features. Indoor Laundry Area next to to Kitchen. Central A/C & Heat. Backyard with Spacious Patio great for entertaining and BBQ. Well Located Home Close to Atlantic Square Shopping Center, East Los Angeles City College, Public transportation, 60 Freeway, and Downtown LA. Home Attends Distinguished Brightwood Elementary & Mark Keppel High School.