Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:32 AM

1201 Pebbledon Street

1201 Pebbledon Street · No Longer Available
Location

1201 Pebbledon Street, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Monterey Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Updated Brightwood Home for Lease! This Bright and Open Floor plan has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, Updated Laminate Flooring, Recessed Lighting, Crown Moldings and Fireplace. Updated Chef's Kitchen with Subway Tiles, Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Modern Eggshell Cabinetry, and Island. Bedrooms are all Updated with Recessed Lighting and Laminate Flooring. Bathrooms are Tastefully Updated with Modern Features. Indoor Laundry Area next to to Kitchen. Central A/C & Heat. Backyard with Spacious Patio great for entertaining and BBQ. Well Located Home Close to Atlantic Square Shopping Center, East Los Angeles City College, Public transportation, 60 Freeway, and Downtown LA. Home Attends Distinguished Brightwood Elementary & Mark Keppel High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Pebbledon Street have any available units?
1201 Pebbledon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 1201 Pebbledon Street have?
Some of 1201 Pebbledon Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Pebbledon Street currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Pebbledon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Pebbledon Street pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Pebbledon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 1201 Pebbledon Street offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Pebbledon Street offers parking.
Does 1201 Pebbledon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Pebbledon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Pebbledon Street have a pool?
No, 1201 Pebbledon Street does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Pebbledon Street have accessible units?
No, 1201 Pebbledon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Pebbledon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 Pebbledon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 Pebbledon Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1201 Pebbledon Street has units with air conditioning.

