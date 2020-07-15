All apartments in Monterey Park
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:37 AM

120 N Moore Ave Apt 204

120 North Moore Avenue · (562) 273-9410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

120 North Moore Avenue, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Monterey Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1063 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
garage
media room
Royal Meridian Senior 55+ Condo in the heart of Montery Park. This 1,063 square foot condo sits on a 0.46 acre lot and features a furnished large 2 bedrooms, and 2 full baths.
Private balcony off bedrooms, central air & heat. Living room is bright and sunny, over looking a beautiful court yard. Modern kitchen with granite, built in appliances, and refrigerator. Includes stakable washer & dryer. One car gated parking. Common facilities to include grand entrance, reception front desk area, intercom system, elevator, club house, movie theater and pool table room. Short distance to grocery, park, bus stop, medical offices and the new Atlantic Square. Gated entry, secured garage access.

Nearby schools include Ynez Elementary School, St. Stephen Martyr and Happy Day School. The closest grocery stores are 99 Ranch Market, Ralphs and Hong Kong Supermarket Of Monterey Park. Nearby coffee shops include Tea Brick, Half & Half Tea House and Ganache Patisserie & Cafe By Nicol. Nearby restaurants include K T Cafe, Mama Lu's Dumpling House and J J Hong Kong Cafe. 120 N Moore Ave #204 is near Langley Park, Barnes Memorial Park and Cascades Park.

-$35 application fee
-Landlord pays for water/Sewer & Garbage.

For viewing, please click on the green button below for a calendar:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 N Moore Ave Apt 204 have any available units?
120 N Moore Ave Apt 204 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 N Moore Ave Apt 204 have?
Some of 120 N Moore Ave Apt 204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 N Moore Ave Apt 204 currently offering any rent specials?
120 N Moore Ave Apt 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 N Moore Ave Apt 204 pet-friendly?
No, 120 N Moore Ave Apt 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 120 N Moore Ave Apt 204 offer parking?
Yes, 120 N Moore Ave Apt 204 offers parking.
Does 120 N Moore Ave Apt 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 N Moore Ave Apt 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 N Moore Ave Apt 204 have a pool?
No, 120 N Moore Ave Apt 204 does not have a pool.
Does 120 N Moore Ave Apt 204 have accessible units?
No, 120 N Moore Ave Apt 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 120 N Moore Ave Apt 204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 N Moore Ave Apt 204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 N Moore Ave Apt 204 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 120 N Moore Ave Apt 204 has units with air conditioning.
