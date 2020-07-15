120 N Moore Ave Apt 204

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar elevator on-site laundry parking pool table garage media room

Royal Meridian Senior 55+ Condo in the heart of Montery Park. This 1,063 square foot condo sits on a 0.46 acre lot and features a furnished large 2 bedrooms, and 2 full baths.

Private balcony off bedrooms, central air & heat. Living room is bright and sunny, over looking a beautiful court yard. Modern kitchen with granite, built in appliances, and refrigerator. Includes stakable washer & dryer. One car gated parking. Common facilities to include grand entrance, reception front desk area, intercom system, elevator, club house, movie theater and pool table room. Short distance to grocery, park, bus stop, medical offices and the new Atlantic Square. Gated entry, secured garage access.



Nearby schools include Ynez Elementary School, St. Stephen Martyr and Happy Day School. The closest grocery stores are 99 Ranch Market, Ralphs and Hong Kong Supermarket Of Monterey Park. Nearby coffee shops include Tea Brick, Half & Half Tea House and Ganache Patisserie & Cafe By Nicol. Nearby restaurants include K T Cafe, Mama Lu's Dumpling House and J J Hong Kong Cafe. 120 N Moore Ave #204 is near Langley Park, Barnes Memorial Park and Cascades Park.



-$35 application fee

-Landlord pays for water/Sewer & Garbage.



