Great Single Story for Rent!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is move in ready!!! Fire place in the living room, every room has great natural light with large window and neutral paint makes every room light and airy. Laminate flooring through out the home, tile in Kitchen and bathrooms. Home comes with a mud-room right off of the attached 2 car garage. The home is also in a great school district of Alhambra.