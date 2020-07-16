All apartments in Monterey County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

3756 Inner Cove Views Sanctuary

228 Peter Pan Road · (831) 373-7103
Location

228 Peter Pan Road, Monterey County, CA 93923

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3756 Inner Cove Views Sanctuary · Avail. now

$6,318

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!***

**This home is rented unfurnished. Furnishings in the photos are just for staging.**

Offering a mesmerizing combination of open ocean and inner cove views, this masterfully and exceptionally well designed home by noted Carmel architect Mackenzie Patterson, features rooms with walls of windows and sliding glass doors designed to draw light, ocean and forest views from outside to in with wrap around decking to follow the sunsets nearly year round.

Finished with crisp lines throughout, the rooms are generous in size and numerous in count with remarkable storage in and below the house.

Conveniently located just a few miles south of Carmel on a private wooded lot with a gated driveway and two car garage.

A special property in the sought after Carmel Highlands area of the peninsula.

Property features:
Stunning ocean views
Lot size: .85 acre
Attached 2 car garage
Vaulted ceilings
Gas fireplace
Gated entry to the property
Wet bar
Jetted tub

Offered unfurnished with a long term lease. Dogs considered.

(RLNE3557840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3756 Inner Cove Views Sanctuary have any available units?
3756 Inner Cove Views Sanctuary has a unit available for $6,318 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3756 Inner Cove Views Sanctuary have?
Some of 3756 Inner Cove Views Sanctuary's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3756 Inner Cove Views Sanctuary currently offering any rent specials?
3756 Inner Cove Views Sanctuary is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3756 Inner Cove Views Sanctuary pet-friendly?
No, 3756 Inner Cove Views Sanctuary is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey County.
Does 3756 Inner Cove Views Sanctuary offer parking?
Yes, 3756 Inner Cove Views Sanctuary offers parking.
Does 3756 Inner Cove Views Sanctuary have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3756 Inner Cove Views Sanctuary offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3756 Inner Cove Views Sanctuary have a pool?
No, 3756 Inner Cove Views Sanctuary does not have a pool.
Does 3756 Inner Cove Views Sanctuary have accessible units?
No, 3756 Inner Cove Views Sanctuary does not have accessible units.
Does 3756 Inner Cove Views Sanctuary have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3756 Inner Cove Views Sanctuary has units with dishwashers.
Does 3756 Inner Cove Views Sanctuary have units with air conditioning?
No, 3756 Inner Cove Views Sanctuary does not have units with air conditioning.
