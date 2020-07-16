3756 Inner Cove Views Sanctuary

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!***



**This home is rented unfurnished. Furnishings in the photos are just for staging.**



Offering a mesmerizing combination of open ocean and inner cove views, this masterfully and exceptionally well designed home by noted Carmel architect Mackenzie Patterson, features rooms with walls of windows and sliding glass doors designed to draw light, ocean and forest views from outside to in with wrap around decking to follow the sunsets nearly year round.



Finished with crisp lines throughout, the rooms are generous in size and numerous in count with remarkable storage in and below the house.



Conveniently located just a few miles south of Carmel on a private wooded lot with a gated driveway and two car garage.



A special property in the sought after Carmel Highlands area of the peninsula.



Property features:

Stunning ocean views

Lot size: .85 acre

Attached 2 car garage

Vaulted ceilings

Gas fireplace

Gated entry to the property

Wet bar

Jetted tub



Offered unfurnished with a long term lease. Dogs considered.



(RLNE3557840)