475 Barker Pass Road Available 08/01/20 Tranquil Ambiance for a wonderful life style... - Whether your agenda is for Spiritual Growth, Healing, recovery from a loss, a struggle in life or just to get away from the daily noise, then this Retreat is just for you. (Many free services are available to help you address these needs) You may also want to enjoy the wine country, go to the beach, partake of the delicious eateries in downtown Santa Barbara, bask in hot springs, or conquer the hiking and biking trails of nearby Los Padres National Forest, this Montecito Retreat is approximately 6,000 sq ft and offers many rental options–from 1 to 7 bedrooms. The entire retreat includes 1+ acre, organic orchards & gardens, balconies, patios, decks, pool, hot tub, sauna/steam room, up to 7 bedrooms, 3 kitchens, 3 BBQs, and a Luau Pit. With 7 extra large bedrooms, 3 sofa beds, 5 futons and extra sleeping options, in combination with the private cottage in the back, Faro’s can comfortably sleep up to 20+ persons or just one. Due to the unusual nature of this quiet area there are certain restrictions on outside noise. Exceptions can be made for special events.



Happy to show. Call Billy 805-570-4827



