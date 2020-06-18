All apartments in Montecito
Find more places like 475 Barker Pass Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montecito, CA
/
475 Barker Pass Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

475 Barker Pass Road

475 Barker Pass Road · (805) 570-4827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Montecito
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

475 Barker Pass Road, Montecito, CA 93108

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 475 Barker Pass Road · Avail. Aug 1

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 6000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
hot tub
sauna
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
475 Barker Pass Road Available 08/01/20 Tranquil Ambiance for a wonderful life style... - Whether your agenda is for Spiritual Growth, Healing, recovery from a loss, a struggle in life or just to get away from the daily noise, then this Retreat is just for you. (Many free services are available to help you address these needs) You may also want to enjoy the wine country, go to the beach, partake of the delicious eateries in downtown Santa Barbara, bask in hot springs, or conquer the hiking and biking trails of nearby Los Padres National Forest, this Montecito Retreat is approximately 6,000 sq ft and offers many rental options–from 1 to 7 bedrooms. The entire retreat includes 1+ acre, organic orchards & gardens, balconies, patios, decks, pool, hot tub, sauna/steam room, up to 7 bedrooms, 3 kitchens, 3 BBQs, and a Luau Pit. With 7 extra large bedrooms, 3 sofa beds, 5 futons and extra sleeping options, in combination with the private cottage in the back, Faro’s can comfortably sleep up to 20+ persons or just one. Due to the unusual nature of this quiet area there are certain restrictions on outside noise. Exceptions can be made for special events.

Happy to show. Call Billy 805-570-4827

(RLNE2398381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 Barker Pass Road have any available units?
475 Barker Pass Road has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 475 Barker Pass Road have?
Some of 475 Barker Pass Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 475 Barker Pass Road currently offering any rent specials?
475 Barker Pass Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 Barker Pass Road pet-friendly?
No, 475 Barker Pass Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montecito.
Does 475 Barker Pass Road offer parking?
No, 475 Barker Pass Road does not offer parking.
Does 475 Barker Pass Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 475 Barker Pass Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 Barker Pass Road have a pool?
Yes, 475 Barker Pass Road has a pool.
Does 475 Barker Pass Road have accessible units?
No, 475 Barker Pass Road does not have accessible units.
Does 475 Barker Pass Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 475 Barker Pass Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 475 Barker Pass Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 475 Barker Pass Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 475 Barker Pass Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Montecito 1 BedroomsMontecito 3 Bedrooms
Montecito Apartments with BalconyMontecito Apartments with Garage
Montecito Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CACamarillo, CAGoleta, CA
Isla Vista, CAChannel Islands Beach, CASanta Barbara, CAPine Mountain Club, CA
Taft, CACarpinteria, CAPort Hueneme, CAOjai, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Santa BarbaraVentura College
California State University-Channel Islands
Oxnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity