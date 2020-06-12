/
furnished apartments
38 Furnished Apartments for rent in Montecito, CA
1 Unit Available
256 Las Entradas
256 Las Entradas Drive, Montecito, CA
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
8716 sqft
256 Las Entradas Available 08/01/20 Majestic Tudor Mansion with sweeping ocean and island views! Montecito...
1 Unit Available
1084 Golf Road
1084 Golf Road, Montecito, CA
8 Bedrooms
$55,000
7200 sqft
Available 09/05/20 Available September 5th Montecitos finest property, this magnificent 1920s estate combines the grace, style and elegance of Montecitos Golden Age with world-class, modern amenities, offering a truly luxurious lifestyle.
1 Unit Available
1525 Lingate Ln
1525 Lingate Lane, Montecito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
((($7,500Monthly Off Peak & $9,500.00Monthly Peak June - August))) This is a wonderful three bedroom and three bath newly furnished cottage with an attached one bedroom and one bath guest unit in the private Hedgerow Lane area of Montecito.
Results within 1 mile of Montecito
Lower Riviera
1 Unit Available
870 Paseo Ferrelo Road
870 Paseo Ferrelo, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
1541 sqft
870 Paseo Ferrelo Road Available 08/01/20 Unparalleled charm & warmth...Santa Barbara's Riviera living at its best! - Unparalleled charm & warmth define this delightful three bedroom two bath Riviera home with glistening ocean & harbor views.
1 Unit Available
2525 Banner Ave
2525 Banner Avenue, Summerland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,600
640 sqft
Sky Bungalow - Where the sky meets the sea! The perfect FURNISHED MONTHLY one bedroom/ one bath rental for business, relocation, or vacation.
1 Unit Available
2725 Macadamia Ln
2725 Macadamia Lane, Summerland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,150
3000 sqft
For Lease: July 1- December 2020 Furnished Montecito Home. Stunning Mountain views and complete privacy, the home is convenient to the upper Montecito Village, Summerland and several local beaches.
1 Unit Available
2535 Whitney Ave
2535 Whitney Avenue, Summerland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
2701 sqft
AVAILABLE 11/15/2020! FULLY FURNISHED - 4 BEDROOM / 3 BATHROOM - ENJOY OCEAN VIEWS IN LUXURY! - Welcome to one of the Premier Properties in Summerland! Nestled between the Pacific Ocean and Santa Barbara, ''Summerland Sea View'' is perfect for one
Riviera
1 Unit Available
51 Loma Media Rd
51 Loma Media Road, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2322 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Rental. BEGINNING MARCH 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Montecito
1 Unit Available
4347 Avenue Del Mar
4347 Avenue Del Mar, Santa Barbara County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$23,500
4200 sqft
Driftwood Beach Retreat - Oceanfront Privacy and Relaxation - For Detailed Booking Information & Availability, Please Visit: http://www.paradiseretreats.
Lower Riviera
1 Unit Available
1763 Prospect Ave
1763 Prospect Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
FURNISHED Craftsman Bungalow Surrounded By Oaks - Located on the Lower Riviera this Elegantly updated 2 bdrm, 3 bath FURNISHED Craftsman Bungalow sits nestled amongst the Oaks.
1 Unit Available
4595 Del Mar Avenue
4595 Avenue Del Mar, Santa Barbara County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$28,800
3700 sqft
Endless Summer Retreat - Perfection on the Sand in Carpinteria - For Detailed Booking Information & Availability, Please Visit: http://www.paradiseretreats.
West Downtown
1 Unit Available
330 W Canon Perdido St Upper Unit
330 West Cañon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,975
850 sqft
Unit Upper Unit Available 07/01/20 2 BR 2 bath Downtown Santa Barbara Apt. - Property Id: 293095 Charming 2 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor unit in downtown Santa Barbara. Walk to State St. or beach. Great freeway and public transportation access.
1 Unit Available
3198 Via Real
3198 Via Real, Toro Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
3198 Via Real Available 06/15/20 Carpinteria fully furnished Oasis! This home has a rural feel with access to Santa Barbara & Ventura in minutes, plus great beach access within walking distance. - Privately gated, 3,300 sq.
Laguna
1 Unit Available
601 E Victoria St
601 East Victoria Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1026 sqft
Beautifully Restored Craftsman in the Lower Riviera! (Shorter term) - This property is available now through September. Only marketing through our website and MLS. Minimum 30 days stay and prefer at least 2 - 3 months.
1 Unit Available
1765 Ocean Oaks Rd
1765 Ocean Oaks Road, Toro Canyon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Tucked up against the Toro Canyon Foothills, this lovely and tranquil single level home is 3 minutes from Padaro Lane Beach, hiking trails and charming shopping areas. Property features peek-a-boo ocean and mountain views in a park-like setting.
Mission Canyon
1 Unit Available
1405 Tunnel Rd
1405 Tunnel Road, Mission Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1805 sqft
REFRESH & RENEW IN SANTA BARBARA'S MISSION CANYON! FULLY FURNISHED - AVAILABLE 9/2/2020.
West Downtown
1 Unit Available
401 Chapala
401 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$5,600
1374 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED RENTAL - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Experience the best that Santa Barbara has to offer from this luxury downtown condominium.
Upper East
1 Unit Available
1430 Laguna
1430 Laguna Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1406 sqft
This is a fully furnished short-term rental. The price ranges from 4500 to 7000 per month depending on the season. Please contact us for availabilityLocated in beautiful downtown Santa Barbara, this sophisticated 2-bedroom, 2.
Laguna
1 Unit Available
1311 N Salsipuedes St
1311 North Salsipuedes Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
927 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/15/2020 - FULLY FURNISHED - 2/2 PLUS OFFICE - Beautifully Restored Craftsman In Downtown Santa BarbaraExpertly designed and furnished, we're sure you'll enjoy an extended stay soaking up the comforts of this beautifully restored
Laguna
1 Unit Available
409 E Anapamu St
409 East Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1348 sqft
Fully Furnished. AVAILABLE: APRIL 2021 FORWARD. This relaxing craftsman style house is perfect for those that want to live like a local and stay for at least a month or more.
Lower State
1 Unit Available
618 Anacapa
618 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2655 sqft
Wonderful in town end unit condo that lives like a home. Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, three story condo with three private outdoor areas and a 2 car garage. A walk scored of 97, this gated in town condo has everything.
1 Unit Available
4700 Sandyland Rd
4700 Sandyland Road, Carpinteria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
828 sqft
Furnished vacation rental, right across the street from the beach. Walk to downtown Carpinteria. Weekly & monthly rentals. Summer is weekly rentals only. Check in and check out date is Saturday. 7 night minimum/maximum.
Westside
1 Unit Available
835 W Mission St
835 West Mission Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
Super clean Tudor with Old World charm and modern high-end amenities. Fully furnished 3 bedroom 3 bath Upper West side home with outdoor patio and lush surroundings. Looking for 2-6 month lease.
Mission Canyon
1 Unit Available
755 Mission Canyon Rd
755 Mission Canyon Road, Mission Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2392 sqft
Charming, furnished short term rentalExceptional decor and ambiance indoor and out.Three bedrooms, master on first floor, large family room, dining room with fireplace.Two sided fireplace in living room/kitchen.Fully equipped with luxury choices.
