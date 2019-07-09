348 N Montebello Boulevard

Amenities

Fully furnished 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms condo conveniently located in the city of Montebello. A new central AC installed in 2017 and an additional energy saving ductless AC with remote control installed in 2015 in the living room. The large, spacious and bright master bedroom has two double-door closets with mirrored double doors; master bathroom has granite countertop with double sinks and shower enclosure. Granite kitchen countertop, stainless steel appliances, microwave and refrigerator are all included. The property has courtyard with tall walls providing additional places for BBQ and fun with privacy. The property also has washer and dryer hookup and is fully furnished with a newer model washer and dryer. An attached two-car garage with direct interior access provides not only convenience but adds vehicle and personal securities; no carrying heavy groceries a long distance or walking in the rain on rainy days from an outside carport or uncovered parking spaces. An iron security gate at the front door also provides added security and allows the main entry door to be open for better ventilations and cooler evening breezes to circulate on hot summer days. On Montebello Blvd but quiet, with private entrance, walking distance to Vons, Starbucks, Rite Aid and Marshall, minutes from the 60, 605, 5 and 710 FWYs. Email TonyLam211@Gmail.com for a virtual tour, 3D rotational model & 2D floor plan and application. Call (909) 618-3765 today and make this nice place your new home!