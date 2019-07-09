All apartments in Montebello
Find more places like 348 N Montebello Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montebello, CA
/
348 N Montebello Boulevard
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:02 AM

348 N Montebello Boulevard

348 N Montebello Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

348 N Montebello Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Fully furnished 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms condo conveniently located in the city of Montebello. A new central AC installed in 2017 and an additional energy saving ductless AC with remote control installed in 2015 in the living room. The large, spacious and bright master bedroom has two double-door closets with mirrored double doors; master bathroom has granite countertop with double sinks and shower enclosure. Granite kitchen countertop, stainless steel appliances, microwave and refrigerator are all included. The property has courtyard with tall walls providing additional places for BBQ and fun with privacy. The property also has washer and dryer hookup and is fully furnished with a newer model washer and dryer. An attached two-car garage with direct interior access provides not only convenience but adds vehicle and personal securities; no carrying heavy groceries a long distance or walking in the rain on rainy days from an outside carport or uncovered parking spaces. An iron security gate at the front door also provides added security and allows the main entry door to be open for better ventilations and cooler evening breezes to circulate on hot summer days. On Montebello Blvd but quiet, with private entrance, walking distance to Vons, Starbucks, Rite Aid and Marshall, minutes from the 60, 605, 5 and 710 FWYs. Email TonyLam211@Gmail.com for a virtual tour, 3D rotational model & 2D floor plan and application. Call (909) 618-3765 today and make this nice place your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 N Montebello Boulevard have any available units?
348 N Montebello Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montebello, CA.
What amenities does 348 N Montebello Boulevard have?
Some of 348 N Montebello Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 348 N Montebello Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
348 N Montebello Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 N Montebello Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 348 N Montebello Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montebello.
Does 348 N Montebello Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 348 N Montebello Boulevard offers parking.
Does 348 N Montebello Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 348 N Montebello Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 N Montebello Boulevard have a pool?
No, 348 N Montebello Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 348 N Montebello Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 348 N Montebello Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 348 N Montebello Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 348 N Montebello Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 348 N Montebello Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 348 N Montebello Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAMonterey Park, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPico Rivera, CASanta Fe Springs, CAEl Monte, CAWhittier, CA
Downey, CAAlhambra, CACudahy, CASan Gabriel, CASouth Whittier, CATemple City, CANorwalk, CAArcadia, CASouth Pasadena, CAParamount, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles