Home
/
Montebello, CA
/
3015 W Beverly Boulevard
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:31 AM

3015 W Beverly Boulevard

3015 West Beverly Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3015 West Beverly Boulevard, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious apartment consist of 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath with a large family room and kitchen. The 948 sqft unit is on the second level which allows for more privacy than most. Additional the unit has plenty of storage space with a 2 car garage. No Pets Allowed please!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3015 W Beverly Boulevard have any available units?
3015 W Beverly Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montebello, CA.
Is 3015 W Beverly Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3015 W Beverly Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3015 W Beverly Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3015 W Beverly Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montebello.
Does 3015 W Beverly Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3015 W Beverly Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3015 W Beverly Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3015 W Beverly Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3015 W Beverly Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3015 W Beverly Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3015 W Beverly Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3015 W Beverly Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3015 W Beverly Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3015 W Beverly Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3015 W Beverly Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3015 W Beverly Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
