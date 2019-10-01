3015 West Beverly Boulevard, Montebello, CA 90640 Montebello
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious apartment consist of 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath with a large family room and kitchen. The 948 sqft unit is on the second level which allows for more privacy than most. Additional the unit has plenty of storage space with a 2 car garage. No Pets Allowed please!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3015 W Beverly Boulevard have any available units?
3015 W Beverly Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montebello, CA.
Is 3015 W Beverly Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3015 W Beverly Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.