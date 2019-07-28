All apartments in Montebello
Home
/
Montebello, CA
/
216 North Spruce Street
Last updated July 28 2019 at 10:49 AM

216 North Spruce Street

216 North Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Location

216 North Spruce Street, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Remodeled Montebello 3 Beds & 2 baths Home - This home has laminate floors throughout, The kitchen has been upgraded with new quartz counter-tops. There is a living room, formal dining room, den room & a room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Convenience for school, bank, restaurant & bus stop nearby.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 North Spruce Street have any available units?
216 North Spruce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montebello, CA.
Is 216 North Spruce Street currently offering any rent specials?
216 North Spruce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 North Spruce Street pet-friendly?
No, 216 North Spruce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montebello.
Does 216 North Spruce Street offer parking?
No, 216 North Spruce Street does not offer parking.
Does 216 North Spruce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 North Spruce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 North Spruce Street have a pool?
No, 216 North Spruce Street does not have a pool.
Does 216 North Spruce Street have accessible units?
No, 216 North Spruce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 216 North Spruce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 North Spruce Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 North Spruce Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 North Spruce Street does not have units with air conditioning.
