Great location, close to 60 Freeway, nice clean top-floor condo. Dual Master bedrooms each with their own bath, good sized living room, small balcony and storage. Two parkings assigned one underground, one uncovered. Amenities include pool, spa and elevator access. Close to Montebello shopping center, restaurants and entertainment. The bedrooms are separated by the living area to allow privacy for two adults or two students. Downtown LA approx 20 minutes away.