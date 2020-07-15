Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

17283 Eaton Lane Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Monte Sereno Home - Welcome! We are pleased to present another fantastic rental opportunity from Forbes Group Property Management!



This home is perfectly centered with fantastic views of the cascading waterfall and stone staircase from multiple living areas throughout!



Spacious chef's kitchen! Featuring SS appliances, enormous gas range, double sinks, built-in espresso machine, and large capacity refrigerator.

Round the corner for an entertainer's dream with gas fireplace, built-in refrigerated wine bar, large vaulted ceilings accented with triangular windows made for spectacular views.



Here's a rundown on a few highlights...there is so much more in person!

-Remote activated skylights

-Heated tile floor in master bath

-Jacuzzi tub in master bath

-Walk-in shower for 2+

-Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

-Large 3-car garage

-Mud/utility room

-Chef's kitchen w/ top of the line appliances

-Breakfast nook

-Formal dining room

-Optional reverse osmosis system

-Water softener

-Separate living and family rooms

-Built-in backyard BBQ

-Stone waterfall and grotto (maintenance included)

-Large patio

-Elevated landscape with beautiful panoramic view

-Planter beds (landscaping included)

-Located near La Rinconada Country Club

https://www.losgatoschamber.com/list/member/la-rinconada-country-club-431

- & MUCH, MUCH MORE!



**Unfortunately, no A/C**



Located in Los Gatos School district

Daves Ave Elementary School (API 903)

Raymond J Fisher Middle School (API 932)

Los Gatos High School (API 883)



To schedule a private tour, please call 650.499.7035



THE TEAM AT FORBES GROUP PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.

www.forbesgrouppm.com



(RLNE4759780)