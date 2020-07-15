All apartments in Monte Sereno
Find more places like 17283 Eaton Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monte Sereno, CA
/
17283 Eaton Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

17283 Eaton Lane

17283 Eaton Lane · (408) 399-5252 ext. 211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

17283 Eaton Lane, Monte Sereno, CA 95030

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 17283 Eaton Lane · Avail. Aug 1

$5,995

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2313 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
17283 Eaton Lane Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Monte Sereno Home - Welcome! We are pleased to present another fantastic rental opportunity from Forbes Group Property Management!

This home is perfectly centered with fantastic views of the cascading waterfall and stone staircase from multiple living areas throughout!

Spacious chef's kitchen! Featuring SS appliances, enormous gas range, double sinks, built-in espresso machine, and large capacity refrigerator.
Round the corner for an entertainer's dream with gas fireplace, built-in refrigerated wine bar, large vaulted ceilings accented with triangular windows made for spectacular views.

Here's a rundown on a few highlights...there is so much more in person!
-Remote activated skylights
-Heated tile floor in master bath
-Jacuzzi tub in master bath
-Walk-in shower for 2+
-Washer/Dryer Hook Ups
-Large 3-car garage
-Mud/utility room
-Chef's kitchen w/ top of the line appliances
-Breakfast nook
-Formal dining room
-Optional reverse osmosis system
-Water softener
-Separate living and family rooms
-Built-in backyard BBQ
-Stone waterfall and grotto (maintenance included)
-Large patio
-Elevated landscape with beautiful panoramic view
-Planter beds (landscaping included)
-Located near La Rinconada Country Club
https://www.losgatoschamber.com/list/member/la-rinconada-country-club-431
- & MUCH, MUCH MORE!

**Unfortunately, no A/C**

Located in Los Gatos School district
Daves Ave Elementary School (API 903)
Raymond J Fisher Middle School (API 932)
Los Gatos High School (API 883)

To schedule a private tour, please call 650.499.7035

THE TEAM AT FORBES GROUP PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.
www.forbesgrouppm.com

(RLNE4759780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17283 Eaton Lane have any available units?
17283 Eaton Lane has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17283 Eaton Lane have?
Some of 17283 Eaton Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17283 Eaton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17283 Eaton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17283 Eaton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17283 Eaton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monte Sereno.
Does 17283 Eaton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17283 Eaton Lane offers parking.
Does 17283 Eaton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17283 Eaton Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17283 Eaton Lane have a pool?
No, 17283 Eaton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17283 Eaton Lane have accessible units?
No, 17283 Eaton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17283 Eaton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17283 Eaton Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17283 Eaton Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17283 Eaton Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 17283 Eaton Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Redwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CALivermore, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CASaratoga, CALos Gatos, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CALos Altos, CAMilpitas, CA
Menlo Park, CASoquel, CASanta Cruz, CANewark, CAEast Palo Alto, CACapitola, CARio del Mar, CAMorgan Hill, CAUnion City, CAFoster City, CASan Carlos, CABelmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity