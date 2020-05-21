All apartments in Monrovia
Home
/
Monrovia, CA
/
724 E Foothill Boulevard
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

724 E Foothill Boulevard

724 East Foothill Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

724 East Foothill Boulevard, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

Unit Amenities
This Traditional/Art Deco-esque home centrally located on prime Foothill Boulevard boasts 2 bedrooms plus a den/office with newly refinished original hardwood floors, brand new flooring, toilets, and sinks in the bathrooms, all bedroom carpets we're recently shampooed, and there is a partially enclosed patio near the front entrance. You are just a short stroll to all the dining and shopping of Old Town Monrovia and have easy access to the freeway which is a major plus. It is the front house of 2on a lot. The fireplace is decorative and not intended for use. Water, trash, and gardener paid by landlord. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

