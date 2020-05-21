724 E Foothill Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

This Traditional/Art Deco-esque home centrally located on prime Foothill Boulevard boasts 2 bedrooms plus a den/office with newly refinished original hardwood floors, brand new flooring, toilets, and sinks in the bathrooms, all bedroom carpets we're recently shampooed, and there is a partially enclosed patio near the front entrance. You are just a short stroll to all the dining and shopping of Old Town Monrovia and have easy access to the freeway which is a major plus. It is the front house of 2on a lot. The fireplace is decorative and not intended for use. Water, trash, and gardener paid by landlord. No pets allowed.